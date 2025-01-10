To the Members of Baweja Studio Limited

(Earlier known as Baweja Studios Private Limited)

Report on the audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Baweja Studios Limited (‘the Company),which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘IND

AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our Report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAY) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion,

Key audit matter

Key audit matters are those matter that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition-Fixed Price contracts using the percentage of completion method Principal Audit Procedures Performed Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized ratably either (1) on a Straight-line basis when services are performed through an_ indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or (2) using a percentage of completion method When the pattern of benefits from services rendered to the customer and the Companys costs to fulfil the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and not repetitive. Revenue from other fixed-price, fixed timeframe contracts, where the performance obligations are satisfied over time is recognized using the percentage-of-completion method. Our audit procedures related to estimates of total expected costs or efforts to complete for fixed-price contracts included the following, among others: Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgement and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. Provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the estimated efforts or costs to complete the contract. ? We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to (1) recording of efforts or costs incurred and estimation of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations and (2) access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred. We identified the estimate of total efforts or costs to complete fixed price contracts measured using the percentage of completion method as a key audit matter as the estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgement and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts or costs incurred to date and estimates of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations over the term of the contracts. ? We selected a sample of fixed price contracts with customers measured the using percentage-of- completion method and performed the following: This required a high degree of auditor judgment in evaluating the audit evidence and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated amount of revenue recognized on fixed- pricecontracts. Evaluated managements ability to reasonably estimate the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation by comparing actual efforts or costs incurred to prior year estimates of efforts or costs budgeted for performance obligations that have been fulfilled. Refer Notes 2(g) and 21 to the financial statements. Compared efforts or costs incurred with Companys estimate of efforts or costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs or efforts to complete the contract. Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptances and sign off from customers to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and the changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

? Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. With respect to matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

3. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The financial statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise; and iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Company or ? provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Refer Note 34(x) to the financial statements.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or ? provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Refer Note 34(xi) to the financial statements.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year,

vi.) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has migrated to a new software during the year for maintaining it books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was in operation for throughout the year, since its implementation, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirement for record retention.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in our opinion, outstanding dues on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of statue Nature of dues Amount(Rs. In Lacs) Amount Paid under protest in Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods & Services Tax GST 8.51 0.47 F.Y. 2017- 18 First level departmental appellate authority Goods & Services Tax GST 26.32 1.31 F.Y. 2018- 19 First level departmental appellate authority Goods & Services Tax GST 35.98 1.86 F.Y. 2019- 20 First level departmental appellate authority Income tax Act, 1961** TDS 63.97 NIL F.Y 2005-06 Income tax Appellate tribunal Income tax Act, 1961** TDS 13.50 NIL F.Y 2004-05 Income tax tribunal Appellate