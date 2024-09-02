|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Baweja Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Baweja Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024 Baweja Studios Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.