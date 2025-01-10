Baweja Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.43
14.43
5.43
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.28
5.44
1.81
4.45
Net Worth
95.71
19.87
7.24
4.48
Minority Interest
Debt
3.59
1.42
2.67
1.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
99.3
21.29
9.95
6.28
Fixed Assets
5.28
1.62
0.49
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
5
5
0
0.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.16
0.15
0.14
Networking Capital
40.46
13.18
8.7
5.16
Inventories
19.54
22.23
9.5
11.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.44
7.42
5.75
7.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.43
7.15
14.09
11.6
Sundry Creditors
-20
-13.63
-8.33
-5.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.95
-9.99
-12.31
-20.35
Cash
47.97
1.32
0.61
0.15
Total Assets
99.3
21.28
9.95
6.27
