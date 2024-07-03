Baweja Studios Ltd Summary

Baweja Studios Ltd was incorporated as Baweja Movies Private Limited on March 16, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Baweja Studios Private Limited on September 06, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Baweja Studios Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Mumbai, dated December 01, 2021.Harjaspal Singh Baweja (commonly known as Harry Baweja), the Founder Promoter of Company, has been instrumental in setting up business of the Company as a production house in the Bollywood Film Industry. Starting out his producing journey with a blockbuster, Dilwale in 1994, he quickly maneuvered his way in getting a deeper understanding of the industry. Over the years, he produced and directed over 14 films. The Promoters have a long history of creating Hindi and Punjabi films backed by an extensive film library. Chaar Sahibzaade, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, Bhaukaal, are some of the popular productions of Company. Further, Company has also been engaged in the business of trading of movie rights, where it purchase rights connected to a movie from producers and onward trade them to the exhibitors / streaming platforms.Since incorporation, Company has been steadily growing in the field of motion picture production. It has nearly produced over 22 projects and have 6 films under production and another 7 under pre-production stages. Baweja is one of the players in the media and entertainment sector in producing high quality content. The Company is into the business of originating, creating, developing and producing motion pictures and audio-visual content and their subsequent marketing, distribution and exploitation. The Company utilizes substantial part of the capital on development of content. Once content development stage is complete, it move on to lock a funding studio/OTT platform thereby decreasing the risk related to the projects. On locking a funding studio/OTT platform, production activity begins where the costs relating to production are shared as per the agreement entered. The key is to minimize the risk attached to each project.Presently, the Company is a technology-driven content production house specializing in all formats of commercial motion picture to push the boundaries of storytelling and technology advancements in their field. The organization based in Mumbai, specializes in research & development of scripts, end-to-end production of content, Intellectual Property creation and monetization. The Companys business model includes content production whereby it develop content in-house or source content by acquiring content, remake rights or rights for adaptations of literature from clients. The strength lies in approach which revolves around sourcing of content either through in-house story developments, content acquisition, remake rights or adoption of books. After which a thorough selection process is carried out at various levels before starting the project for production. The Management Committee then selects an appropriate model (production or co-production) for the project. In case of production, the Company undertake the entire production activity of the film. Company remains the sole owner and thus is solely responsible for activities such as marketing, promotion, distribution among others and accrue all the revenues. Whereas in co-production, it serve as line producers wherein it produce the movies and deliver the same to clients. After that it becomes a collaborative process between the platform/studio and Company. Whereas the distribution of the content is the sole responsibility of the co-producer.The Company has diversified into digital films, web series, animation films, Punjabi films, advertisement films and music videos. Further to the primary objectives of making films, secondary objective is to amplify films IP by cutting across various derivatives for the same, which could include, remakes, sequels and/or prequels (Chaar Sahibzaade :2, foreign language productions, stage plays, web-series, television productions, documentaries, electronic books (currently in production), comic books, print publications, games (Super V), merchandising, adaptations in different formats across different modes and media, spin-offs, etc.The Company is planning for Initial Public Offer aggregating upto 54,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of up to 40,00,000 Equity Shares and an offer for sale of up to 14,00,000 Equity Shares.