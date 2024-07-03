Summary

Digicontent Limited (DCL) was incorporated on 14 August, 2017. The Company is engaged in Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business. It provides content sourcing services and is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment and content of general interest through various digital and electronic media. The Company undertakes management of advertising time and space on news websites such as, hindustantimes.com, livemint.com and livehindustan.com It also operates movie entertainment and review website desimartini.com, runs Fever Audio Tools, maintains a repository of copyright images and carries out brand promotion activities.The Company produces, sources or has rights to high quality and large volume of multimedia literary content through its business. It specializes in development of literary content in the digital media sphere and provides content sourcing services in the form of news formats.Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and HT Media Limited (HTML) and their respective creditors and shareholders, the Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business of HTML along with its related assets and liabilities, and the related strategic investment in HT Digital Streams Limited (HTDS) was transferred to Company and accordingly, the Scheme was given effect from March 31, 2018. Pursuant to the Scheme, HTML transferred its entire stake in HTDSL (i.e. 57.17%) to, Digicontent Limited (DCL) and as a result, HTDSL became wholly-owned subsidiar

