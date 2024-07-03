iifl-logo-icon 1
Digicontent Ltd Share Price

65.73
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:12 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.73
  • Day's High65.73
  • 52 Wk High63.9
  • Prev. Close62.6
  • Day's Low65.73
  • 52 Wk Low 18.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)382.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Digicontent Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Digicontent Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Digicontent Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 32.85%

Custodian: 0.28%

Share Price

Digicontent Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.64

11.64

11.64

11.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.39

45.32

59.62

74.26

Net Worth

42.03

56.96

71.26

85.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1.34

1.09

15.6

yoy growth (%)

22.93

-93.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.86

-3.73

-11.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-14.63

-16.34

-9.41

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.09

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

-1.33

Working capital

-31.16

-11.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.93

-93.01

Op profit growth

-37.53

447.61

EBIT growth

-37.3

-899.99

Net profit growth

-10.46

52.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

414.56

349.27

324.13

248.89

259.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

414.56

349.27

324.13

248.89

259.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.73

5.49

8.86

4.96

1.77

Digicontent Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Digicontent Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Priyavrat Bhartia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suchitra Rajendra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Mehra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Praveen Someshwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lloyd Mathias

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samudra Bhattacharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manu Chaudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Digicontent Ltd

Summary

Digicontent Limited (DCL) was incorporated on 14 August, 2017. The Company is engaged in Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business. It provides content sourcing services and is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment and content of general interest through various digital and electronic media. The Company undertakes management of advertising time and space on news websites such as, hindustantimes.com, livemint.com and livehindustan.com It also operates movie entertainment and review website desimartini.com, runs Fever Audio Tools, maintains a repository of copyright images and carries out brand promotion activities.The Company produces, sources or has rights to high quality and large volume of multimedia literary content through its business. It specializes in development of literary content in the digital media sphere and provides content sourcing services in the form of news formats.Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and HT Media Limited (HTML) and their respective creditors and shareholders, the Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business of HTML along with its related assets and liabilities, and the related strategic investment in HT Digital Streams Limited (HTDS) was transferred to Company and accordingly, the Scheme was given effect from March 31, 2018. Pursuant to the Scheme, HTML transferred its entire stake in HTDSL (i.e. 57.17%) to, Digicontent Limited (DCL) and as a result, HTDSL became wholly-owned subsidiar
Company FAQs

What is the Digicontent Ltd share price today?

The Digicontent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Digicontent Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digicontent Ltd is ₹382.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Digicontent Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Digicontent Ltd is 0 and 10.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Digicontent Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digicontent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digicontent Ltd is ₹18.3 and ₹63.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Digicontent Ltd?

Digicontent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.21%, 3 Years at 53.08%, 1 Year at 223.51%, 6 Month at 75.50%, 3 Month at 51.03% and 1 Month at 4.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Digicontent Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Digicontent Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.81 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 32.86 %

