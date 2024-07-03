SectorEntertainment
Open₹65.73
Prev. Close₹62.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.69
Day's High₹65.73
Day's Low₹65.73
52 Week's High₹63.9
52 Week's Low₹18.3
Book Value₹5.88
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)382.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.39
45.32
59.62
74.26
Net Worth
42.03
56.96
71.26
85.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1.34
1.09
15.6
yoy growth (%)
22.93
-93.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.86
-3.73
-11.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-14.63
-16.34
-9.41
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.09
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
-1.33
Working capital
-31.16
-11.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.93
-93.01
Op profit growth
-37.53
447.61
EBIT growth
-37.3
-899.99
Net profit growth
-10.46
52.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
414.56
349.27
324.13
248.89
259.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
414.56
349.27
324.13
248.89
259.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
5.49
8.86
4.96
1.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Priyavrat Bhartia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suchitra Rajendra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Mehra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Praveen Someshwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lloyd Mathias
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samudra Bhattacharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manu Chaudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Digicontent Ltd
Summary
Digicontent Limited (DCL) was incorporated on 14 August, 2017. The Company is engaged in Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business. It provides content sourcing services and is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment and content of general interest through various digital and electronic media. The Company undertakes management of advertising time and space on news websites such as, hindustantimes.com, livemint.com and livehindustan.com It also operates movie entertainment and review website desimartini.com, runs Fever Audio Tools, maintains a repository of copyright images and carries out brand promotion activities.The Company produces, sources or has rights to high quality and large volume of multimedia literary content through its business. It specializes in development of literary content in the digital media sphere and provides content sourcing services in the form of news formats.Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and HT Media Limited (HTML) and their respective creditors and shareholders, the Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business of HTML along with its related assets and liabilities, and the related strategic investment in HT Digital Streams Limited (HTDS) was transferred to Company and accordingly, the Scheme was given effect from March 31, 2018. Pursuant to the Scheme, HTML transferred its entire stake in HTDSL (i.e. 57.17%) to, Digicontent Limited (DCL) and as a result, HTDSL became wholly-owned subsidiar
The Digicontent Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digicontent Ltd is ₹382.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Digicontent Ltd is 0 and 10.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digicontent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digicontent Ltd is ₹18.3 and ₹63.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Digicontent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.21%, 3 Years at 53.08%, 1 Year at 223.51%, 6 Month at 75.50%, 3 Month at 51.03% and 1 Month at 4.30%.
