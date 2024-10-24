iifl-logo-icon 1
Digicontent Ltd Board Meeting

Digicontent CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Digicontent Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Un- audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Digicontent Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202424 Apr 2024
Digicontent Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31-3-2024 is enclosed. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

