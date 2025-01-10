iifl-logo-icon 1
Digicontent Ltd Balance Sheet

58.46
(-4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.64

11.64

11.64

11.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.39

45.32

59.62

74.26

Net Worth

42.03

56.96

71.26

85.9

Minority Interest

Debt

109.24

95.83

68.17

80

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

151.27

152.79

139.43

165.9

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.02

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

136.37

136.35

156.57

175.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.44

16.01

-17.37

-10.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.5

0.69

0.36

0.37

Debtor Days

98.05

123.89

Other Current Assets

15.19

16.87

18.6

22.57

Sundry Creditors

-0.97

-1.18

-1.08

-2.87

Creditor Days

294.17

961.05

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.37

-35.25

-30.33

Cash

0.46

0.42

0.21

0.25

Total Assets

151.27

152.79

139.43

165.9

