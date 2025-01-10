Digicontent Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.39
45.32
59.62
74.26
Net Worth
42.03
56.96
71.26
85.9
Minority Interest
Debt
109.24
95.83
68.17
80
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
151.27
152.79
139.43
165.9
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.02
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
136.37
136.35
156.57
175.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.44
16.01
-17.37
-10.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.5
0.69
0.36
0.37
Debtor Days
98.05
123.89
Other Current Assets
15.19
16.87
18.6
22.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.97
-1.18
-1.08
-2.87
Creditor Days
294.17
961.05
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.37
-35.25
-30.33
Cash
0.46
0.42
0.21
0.25
Total Assets
151.27
152.79
139.43
165.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.