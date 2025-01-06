Digicontent Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-14.63
-16.34
-9.41
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.09
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
-1.33
Working capital
-31.16
-11.32
Other operating items
Operating
-45.83
-27.75
Capital expenditure
0
-0.03
Free cash flow
-45.83
-27.78
Equity raised
148.51
180.92
Investing
-19.28
0.04
Financing
148.17
160
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
231.57
313.19
