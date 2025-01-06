iifl-logo-icon 1
Digicontent Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.44
(4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025

Digicontent FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-14.63

-16.34

-9.41

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.09

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

-1.33

Working capital

-31.16

-11.32

Other operating items

Operating

-45.83

-27.75

Capital expenditure

0

-0.03

Free cash flow

-45.83

-27.78

Equity raised

148.51

180.92

Investing

-19.28

0.04

Financing

148.17

160

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

231.57

313.19

