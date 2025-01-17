iifl-logo-icon 1
Digicontent Ltd Key Ratios

58.29
(-4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.23

-3.94

Op profit growth

101.44

9.45

EBIT growth

-317.41

-22.9

Net profit growth

-148.29

32.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.33

10.56

9.27

EBIT margin

14.01

-8.39

-10.46

Net profit margin

6.49

-17.51

-12.74

RoCE

56.33

-18.45

RoNW

-132.05

-126.42

RoA

6.52

-9.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.62

-7.49

-5.67

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.8

-16.45

-14.76

Book value per share

0.96

-2.33

5.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.61

-0.95

-0.7

P/CEPS

20.8

-0.43

-0.27

P/B

17.38

-3.08

0.75

EV/EBIDTA

2.41

2.96

4.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-37.33

31.97

-16.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.48

57.2

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-30.64

-29.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.83

1.72

2.18

Net debt / equity

9.35

-3.74

3.16

Net debt / op. profit

0.98

1.93

4.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-42.63

-47.94

-54.85

Other costs

-41.02

-41.49

-35.87

Loading...

