Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.23
-3.94
Op profit growth
101.44
9.45
EBIT growth
-317.41
-22.9
Net profit growth
-148.29
32.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.33
10.56
9.27
EBIT margin
14.01
-8.39
-10.46
Net profit margin
6.49
-17.51
-12.74
RoCE
56.33
-18.45
RoNW
-132.05
-126.42
RoA
6.52
-9.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.62
-7.49
-5.67
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.8
-16.45
-14.76
Book value per share
0.96
-2.33
5.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.61
-0.95
-0.7
P/CEPS
20.8
-0.43
-0.27
P/B
17.38
-3.08
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
2.41
2.96
4.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-37.33
31.97
-16.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.48
57.2
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-30.64
-29.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.83
1.72
2.18
Net debt / equity
9.35
-3.74
3.16
Net debt / op. profit
0.98
1.93
4.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-42.63
-47.94
-54.85
Other costs
-41.02
-41.49
-35.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.