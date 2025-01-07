iifl-logo-icon 1
Digicontent Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.9
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:33:14 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1.34

1.09

15.6

yoy growth (%)

22.93

-93.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.86

-3.73

-11.09

As % of sales

138.8

342.2

71.08

Other costs

-3.79

-4.26

-5.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

282.83

390.82

36.98

Operating profit

-4.31

-6.9

-1.26

OPM

-321.64

-633.02

-8.07

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.09

-0.2

Interest expense

-11.37

-11.14

-10.06

Other income

1.09

1.79

2.11

Profit before tax

-14.63

-16.34

-9.41

Taxes

0

0

-1.33

Tax rate

0

0

14.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.63

-16.34

-10.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-14.63

-16.34

-10.74

yoy growth (%)

-10.46

52.14

NPM

-1,091.79

-1,499.08

-68.84

