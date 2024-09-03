|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Intimation regarding Newspaper advertisement is enclosed. In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Annual Report for the Financial year 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024) Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
