Digicontent Ltd Summary

Digicontent Limited (DCL) was incorporated on 14 August, 2017. The Company is engaged in Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business. It provides content sourcing services and is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment and content of general interest through various digital and electronic media. The Company undertakes management of advertising time and space on news websites such as, hindustantimes.com, livemint.com and livehindustan.com It also operates movie entertainment and review website desimartini.com, runs Fever Audio Tools, maintains a repository of copyright images and carries out brand promotion activities.The Company produces, sources or has rights to high quality and large volume of multimedia literary content through its business. It specializes in development of literary content in the digital media sphere and provides content sourcing services in the form of news formats.Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and HT Media Limited (HTML) and their respective creditors and shareholders, the Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business of HTML along with its related assets and liabilities, and the related strategic investment in HT Digital Streams Limited (HTDS) was transferred to Company and accordingly, the Scheme was given effect from March 31, 2018. Pursuant to the Scheme, HTML transferred its entire stake in HTDSL (i.e. 57.17%) to, Digicontent Limited (DCL) and as a result, HTDSL became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company issued and allotted its 58,187,078 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each on April 12, 2019 to the eligible shareholders of HTML. Consequent upon allotment of shares to eligible shareholders of HTML, pursuant to HTML-DCL Scheme, The Hindustan Times Ltd., Go4i.com (Mauritius) Ltd., Mrs. Shobhana Bhartia, Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia and Mr. Shamit Bhartia became Promoters of the Company in FY 2020. Further, HT Digital Streams Limited (HTDSL) became a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in FY 2020. In September 2020, Mint launched its new brand positioning - Think Ahead. Think Growth.. A digital-first marketing campaign - Growth Is On - was launched with the objective of recognizing how individuals continued to grow through the pandemic through evolution and adaptation. New content buckets were introduced on the Mint social media handles. The campaign concluded with the launch of personal growth labs program. Livemint, having gone behind the paywall last year, enjoys a strong user base for its subscription offering, which is in collaboration with Wall Street Journal.In December 2020, a new version of the Fabplay in-store application was launched and the new interface was positively received. In FY 2020-21, the product added over 1500 new stores.The Company, through HT Tech, ventured into the niche tech digital journalism platform during the year 2021 . It aims to provide its users a differentiated experience and has been able to build a niche following. HT Techs YouTube channel focuses on creating and hosting cutting-edge product insights, comparisons, and unboxing updates, which are widely shared on social media.HT Bangla was launched in November 2019. HT Bangla witnessed a significant uptick during the year, with a rapidly growing millennial audience. It has established credentials in the highly competitive Bengali news market. The platform has established itself as a major player in the Bengali market within a year of its inception. With 71% repeat users, HT Bangla has developed a loyal follower base with maximum followers within the 15-34 years age group.