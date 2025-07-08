SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.16
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
213.59
213.59
213.59
213.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-146.01
-112.93
-111.73
-109.73
Net Worth
67.58
100.66
101.86
103.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
1.75
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
78.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.32
-0.07
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
-2.04
-1.41
-2.13
Depreciation
-1.1
-1.4
-2.16
-2.68
Tax paid
0.01
0.04
0
0.37
Working capital
-0.13
10.19
-13.04
-8.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
78.79
Op profit growth
-31.44
1.28
-43.09
-39.7
EBIT growth
-34.91
121.2
-60.13
-35.44
Net profit growth
-39.55
-97.97
5,494.1
-34.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2
4.63
7.38
4.48
2.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2
4.63
7.38
4.48
2.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.04
3.09
0.51
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
573.25
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.84
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
971.75
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.95
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Satish Ramswaroop Panchariya
Director
Harsh Upadhyay
Independent Director
Bhargav Ahir
Independent Director
Monika Meena
Managing Director
Kavit Jayeshbhai Thakkar
Director
Jayesh Thakkar
Independent Director
Sandip Joshi
Unit 101A & 102 1st Flr B-17,
Morya Landmark IT Andheri (W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-42088600
Website: http://www.kserasera.com
Email: info@kserasera.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
K Sera Sera Productions Ltd, formerly known as Garnet Paper Mills Ltd is engaged in the production, exhibition and distribution of motion pictures.The company was incorporated in 1995 for manufacturin...
