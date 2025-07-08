iifl-logo
KSS Ltd Share Price Live

0.25
(0%)
Oct 9, 2020|03:29:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.25
  • Day's High0.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KSS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

4.16

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KSS Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KSS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KSS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.60%

Institutions: 36.59%

Non-Institutions: 63.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KSS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

213.59

213.59

213.59

213.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-146.01

-112.93

-111.73

-109.73

Net Worth

67.58

100.66

101.86

103.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

1.75

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

78.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.32

-0.07

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

-2.04

-1.41

-2.13

Depreciation

-1.1

-1.4

-2.16

-2.68

Tax paid

0.01

0.04

0

0.37

Working capital

-0.13

10.19

-13.04

-8.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

78.79

Op profit growth

-31.44

1.28

-43.09

-39.7

EBIT growth

-34.91

121.2

-60.13

-35.44

Net profit growth

-39.55

-97.97

5,494.1

-34.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2

4.63

7.38

4.48

2.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2

4.63

7.38

4.48

2.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.04

3.09

0.51

0.7

KSS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

573.25

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.84

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

971.75

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.95

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KSS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Satish Ramswaroop Panchariya

Director

Harsh Upadhyay

Independent Director

Bhargav Ahir

Independent Director

Monika Meena

Managing Director

Kavit Jayeshbhai Thakkar

Director

Jayesh Thakkar

Independent Director

Sandip Joshi

Registered Office

Unit 101A & 102 1st Flr B-17,

Morya Landmark IT Andheri (W),

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-22-42088600

Website: http://www.kserasera.com

Email: info@kserasera.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

K Sera Sera Productions Ltd, formerly known as Garnet Paper Mills Ltd is engaged in the production, exhibition and distribution of motion pictures.The company was incorporated in 1995 for manufacturin...
Reports by KSS Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the KSS Ltd share price today?

The KSS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of KSS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSS Ltd is ₹53.40 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of KSS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KSS Ltd is 0 and 0.62 as of 09 Oct ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KSS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSS Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Oct ‘20

What is the CAGR of KSS Ltd?

KSS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.59%, 3 Years at -9.14%, 1 Year at -25.00%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -25.00% and 1 Month at 50.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KSS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KSS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

