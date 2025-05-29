Board Meeting 29 May 2025 23 May 2025

KSS Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) this is to inform you that following matters will be considered and approved on Thursday 29th May 2025: - a. approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 (Financial Results); and b. approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 (Financial Results); In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), thisis to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 03:45 pm inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: a. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow as at 31st March, 2025 c. Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended March 31st, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) this is to inform you that the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2024 will be considered and approved on Tuesday 11th February 2025. In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), this is to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 01:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: a. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 b. Independent Auditors Limited Review Report on the said Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our earlier notice dated October 22, 2024, we wish to inform you that the consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September , 2024, which was scheduled for Monday, October 28, 2024, has been postponed to Tuesday, November 12, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances. The REVISED date for the consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, is Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), this is to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: a. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 b. Independent Auditors Limited Review Report on the said Financial Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024