|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|KSS Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) this is to inform you that following matters will be considered and approved on Thursday 29th May 2025: - a. approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 (Financial Results); and b. approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 (Financial Results); In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), thisis to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 03:45 pm inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: a. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow as at 31st March, 2025 c. Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended March 31st, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2025
|5 Feb 2025
|KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) this is to inform you that the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2024 will be considered and approved on Tuesday 11th February 2025. In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), this is to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 01:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: a. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 b. Independent Auditors Limited Review Report on the said Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Req KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our earlier notice dated October 22, 2024, we wish to inform you that the consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September , 2024, which was scheduled for Monday, October 28, 2024, has been postponed to Tuesday, November 12, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances. The REVISED date for the consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, is Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), this is to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: a. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 b. Independent Auditors Limited Review Report on the said Financial Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) this is to inform you that the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 will be considered and approved on Monday 12th August 2024. KSS Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our earlier notice dated August 2, 2024, we wish to inform you that the consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was scheduled for Monday, August 12, 2024, has been postponed to Wednesday, August 14, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances. The REVISED date for the consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, is Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), this is to inform you that Resolution Professional has today i. e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 PM inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (Financial Results). Further, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the following documents are enclosed herewith: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.