KSS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(0%)
Oct 9, 2020|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

1.75

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

78.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.32

-0.07

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

2.69

Other costs

-0.48

-0.53

-0.78

-3.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

183.08

Operating profit

-0.59

-0.86

-0.85

-1.5

OPM

0

0

0

-85.78

Depreciation

-1.1

-1.4

-2.16

-2.68

Interest expense

0

-0.16

-0.55

0

Other income

0.47

0.38

2.17

2.04

Profit before tax

-1.22

-2.04

-1.41

-2.13

Taxes

0.01

0.04

0

0.37

Tax rate

-1.61

-2.42

0

-17.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.2

-1.99

-1.41

-1.76

Exceptional items

0

0

-97.07

0

Net profit

-1.2

-1.99

-98.48

-1.76

yoy growth (%)

-39.55

-97.97

5,494.1

-34.92

NPM

0

0

0

-100.6

