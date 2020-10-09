Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
1.75
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
78.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.32
-0.07
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.69
Other costs
-0.48
-0.53
-0.78
-3.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
183.08
Operating profit
-0.59
-0.86
-0.85
-1.5
OPM
0
0
0
-85.78
Depreciation
-1.1
-1.4
-2.16
-2.68
Interest expense
0
-0.16
-0.55
0
Other income
0.47
0.38
2.17
2.04
Profit before tax
-1.22
-2.04
-1.41
-2.13
Taxes
0.01
0.04
0
0.37
Tax rate
-1.61
-2.42
0
-17.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.2
-1.99
-1.41
-1.76
Exceptional items
0
0
-97.07
0
Net profit
-1.2
-1.99
-98.48
-1.76
yoy growth (%)
-39.55
-97.97
5,494.1
-34.92
NPM
0
0
0
-100.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.