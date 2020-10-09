KSS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
213.59
213.59
213.59
213.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-146.01
-112.93
-111.73
-109.73
Net Worth
67.58
100.66
101.86
103.86
Minority Interest
Debt
8
13.83
13.79
13.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.58
114.49
115.65
117.02
Fixed Assets
5.14
6.02
7.13
8.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
63.46
90.89
90.89
90.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.63
3.63
3.61
3.56
Networking Capital
3.32
13.93
14.02
14.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
17.37
26.81
26.68
26.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.22
-0.17
-0.14
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-13.8
-12.66
-12.49
-12.78
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
75.57
114.48
115.66
117.02
No Record Found
