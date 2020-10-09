iifl-logo
0.25
(0%)
Oct 9, 2020

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.67

26.38

-18.71

-31.6

Op profit growth

-198.57

116.17

-48.32

-46.09

EBIT growth

-1,278.2

-173.36

139.05

-110.44

Net profit growth

1,162.61

-62.59

1,477.99

-103.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-244.56

15.68

9.16

14.42

EBIT margin

-416.48

2.23

-3.84

-1.3

Net profit margin

-469.34

-2.34

-7.93

-0.4

RoCE

-19.01

0.32

-0.23

-0.09

RoNW

-10.23

-0.09

-0.12

0

RoA

-5.35

-0.08

-0.12

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.06

-0.01

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

-0.03

-0.05

-0.03

Book value per share

0.12

0.18

2.55

2.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.16

-19

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.09

-4.79

-3.1

-5.73

P/B

1.51

1.01

0.06

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

-11.5

7.6

6.74

8.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.04

19.84

32.07

-79.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

723.21

1,004.64

2,594.92

2,060.33

Inventory days

686.8

33.09

14.14

0.32

Creditor days

-282.4

-72.89

-160.54

-127.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9.58

-0.53

1.77

1.94

Net debt / equity

1.23

0.58

0.02

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-4.66

3.24

4.08

2.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.95

-5.61

-31.13

0

Employee costs

-104.28

-19.98

-14.71

-11.12

Other costs

-196.32

-58.72

-44.97

-74.45

