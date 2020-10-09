KSS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
-2.04
-1.41
-2.13
Depreciation
-1.1
-1.4
-2.16
-2.68
Tax paid
0.01
0.04
0
0.37
Working capital
-0.13
10.19
-13.04
-8.36
Other operating items
Operating
-2.44
6.78
-16.61
-12.8
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-13.16
Free cash flow
-2.44
6.79
-16.61
-25.96
Equity raised
-223.45
-176.36
63.71
88.84
Investing
0
-42.8
-49.95
-12.35
Financing
27.62
25.95
32.76
36.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-198.27
-186.41
29.91
86.99
No Record Found
