KSS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(0%)
Oct 9, 2020|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

-2.04

-1.41

-2.13

Depreciation

-1.1

-1.4

-2.16

-2.68

Tax paid

0.01

0.04

0

0.37

Working capital

-0.13

10.19

-13.04

-8.36

Other operating items

Operating

-2.44

6.78

-16.61

-12.8

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-13.16

Free cash flow

-2.44

6.79

-16.61

-25.96

Equity raised

-223.45

-176.36

63.71

88.84

Investing

0

-42.8

-49.95

-12.35

Financing

27.62

25.95

32.76

36.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-198.27

-186.41

29.91

86.99

