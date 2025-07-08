KSS Ltd Summary

K Sera Sera Productions Ltd, formerly known as Garnet Paper Mills Ltd is engaged in the production, exhibition and distribution of motion pictures.The company was incorporated in 1995 for manufacturing Duplex Board. The company had a production capacity of 10000 MT to manufacture Duplex Boards till 2002.In 2002-03, the management of the company was taken over by M/s Mantra Trading Company Pvt Ltd and M/s Vajra Trading Company Pvt Ltd from the old promoters with a view to diversify the activities of the company in to entertainment industry through films, TV Serial and other entertainment programmes. Subsqeuently the Manfacturing activity of the company was discontinued and the name of the company was also changed from Garnet Paper Mills Ltd to K Sera Sera Productions Ltd.The company also entered into a tie up with Ram Gopal Varma, a leading film producer and director for producing films on behalf of the company and subsquently the company has produced and released many films like Naach, Darna Mana Hai, James, Ek Hasini Thi, Ab Tak Chappan, Vaastu Shastra etc.During 2004-05, the company also forayed into production of television serials by producing two serials which were aired in Sahara Manoranjan Television Channel. The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company Twenty Twenty Television company Limited for the purpose of expanding its activities in to television content production and also to produce quality programs for television. The company also ventured into Distribution of movies produced under other banners during the same period. In 2006, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary under the name K Sera Sera Productions FZ-LLC (KSS Dubai) in the Dubai Media City, UAE inorder to strengthen its position overseas in film production, pre production, distribution activities.