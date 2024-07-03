Summary

TV Vision Limited is an independent listed company under SABGROUP. The Company was originally incorporated as TV Vision Private Limited on July 30, 2007 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 23, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of broadcasting and content production. TV Vision Limited, a Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise, is engaged in the TV Channel Broadcasting business. The Company completed its 12 years of pioneering Indian Media and Entertainment Industry and is growing at a rapid rate. The Company got listed its Equity Shares on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange w.e.f. 15th September, 2016.The Company started its broadcasting business in 2010 by launching Music and Youth Channel Mastii, which increased to 5 channels in 2015. At present, the Company is operating 5 TV Channels namely, MASTII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL, MAIBOLI and DILLAGII.The mainstream broadcasting channels are MASTIII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL and MAIBOLI. The Company remained focus on enhancing business from existing advertisers as well as adding new advertisers to widen the client base. The same was evident from repeat business and higher number of new clients. Mastiii, the flagship channel from the networks bouquet has completed 12 years of broadcasting now. The channel has a universal appeal caters to a variety of music lovers of various age groups becoming the most loved Music channel in India.MAIBOLI is known for its excellent air packaging & well coordinated programme

