SectorEntertainment
Open₹17.4
Prev. Close₹18.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹17.4
Day's Low₹17.4
52 Week's High₹30.27
52 Week's Low₹3.9
Book Value₹-24.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.74
37.24
37.24
34.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-121.73
-97.93
-78.06
-46.67
Net Worth
-82.99
-60.69
-40.82
-11.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.87
109.71
123.04
175.59
yoy growth (%)
-38.13
-10.83
-29.92
104.23
Raw materials
0.99
0
0
0
As % of sales
1.46
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.64
-9.68
-8.41
-6.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-52.9
-28.77
-11.97
12.82
Depreciation
-26.19
-28.16
-27.73
-21.14
Tax paid
0
0
-5.56
-4.13
Working capital
84.79
-7.16
-155.12
13.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.13
-10.83
-29.92
104.23
Op profit growth
-2,468.33
-95.66
-50.07
126.58
EBIT growth
92.11
1,025.32
-108.12
174.49
Net profit growth
83.88
64.03
-301.76
92.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
58.36
71.27
80.26
67.87
109.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.36
71.27
80.26
67.87
109.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.23
0.07
0.2
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
Independent Director
Ganesh Prasad Raut
Independent Director
Soundara Pandian
Company Secretary
Shilpa Jain
Additional Director
Pritesh Rajgor
Chairman & Managing Director
Ravi Adhikari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TV Vision Ltd
Summary
TV Vision Limited is an independent listed company under SABGROUP. The Company was originally incorporated as TV Vision Private Limited on July 30, 2007 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 23, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of broadcasting and content production. TV Vision Limited, a Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise, is engaged in the TV Channel Broadcasting business. The Company completed its 12 years of pioneering Indian Media and Entertainment Industry and is growing at a rapid rate. The Company got listed its Equity Shares on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange w.e.f. 15th September, 2016.The Company started its broadcasting business in 2010 by launching Music and Youth Channel Mastii, which increased to 5 channels in 2015. At present, the Company is operating 5 TV Channels namely, MASTII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL, MAIBOLI and DILLAGII.The mainstream broadcasting channels are MASTIII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL and MAIBOLI. The Company remained focus on enhancing business from existing advertisers as well as adding new advertisers to widen the client base. The same was evident from repeat business and higher number of new clients. Mastiii, the flagship channel from the networks bouquet has completed 12 years of broadcasting now. The channel has a universal appeal caters to a variety of music lovers of various age groups becoming the most loved Music channel in India.MAIBOLI is known for its excellent air packaging & well coordinated programme
Read More
The TV Vision Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TV Vision Ltd is ₹67.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TV Vision Ltd is 0 and -0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TV Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TV Vision Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹30.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TV Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.48%, 3 Years at 69.68%, 1 Year at 369.74%, 6 Month at 159.86%, 3 Month at 26.87% and 1 Month at -33.24%.
