iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TV Vision Ltd Share Price

17.4
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.4
  • Day's High17.4
  • 52 Wk High30.27
  • Prev. Close18.32
  • Day's Low17.4
  • 52 Wk Low 3.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-24.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TV Vision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

17.4

Prev. Close

18.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.86

Day's High

17.4

Day's Low

17.4

52 Week's High

30.27

52 Week's Low

3.9

Book Value

-24.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TV Vision Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TV Vision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

TV Vision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.59%

Non-Promoter- 17.01%

Institutions: 17.01%

Non-Institutions: 46.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TV Vision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.74

37.24

37.24

34.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-121.73

-97.93

-78.06

-46.67

Net Worth

-82.99

-60.69

-40.82

-11.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.87

109.71

123.04

175.59

yoy growth (%)

-38.13

-10.83

-29.92

104.23

Raw materials

0.99

0

0

0

As % of sales

1.46

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.64

-9.68

-8.41

-6.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-52.9

-28.77

-11.97

12.82

Depreciation

-26.19

-28.16

-27.73

-21.14

Tax paid

0

0

-5.56

-4.13

Working capital

84.79

-7.16

-155.12

13.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.13

-10.83

-29.92

104.23

Op profit growth

-2,468.33

-95.66

-50.07

126.58

EBIT growth

92.11

1,025.32

-108.12

174.49

Net profit growth

83.88

64.03

-301.76

92.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

58.36

71.27

80.26

67.87

109.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.36

71.27

80.26

67.87

109.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.23

0.07

0.2

0

View Annually Results

TV Vision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TV Vision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu

Independent Director

Ganesh Prasad Raut

Independent Director

Soundara Pandian

Company Secretary

Shilpa Jain

Additional Director

Pritesh Rajgor

Chairman & Managing Director

Ravi Adhikari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TV Vision Ltd

Summary

TV Vision Limited is an independent listed company under SABGROUP. The Company was originally incorporated as TV Vision Private Limited on July 30, 2007 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 23, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of broadcasting and content production. TV Vision Limited, a Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise, is engaged in the TV Channel Broadcasting business. The Company completed its 12 years of pioneering Indian Media and Entertainment Industry and is growing at a rapid rate. The Company got listed its Equity Shares on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange w.e.f. 15th September, 2016.The Company started its broadcasting business in 2010 by launching Music and Youth Channel Mastii, which increased to 5 channels in 2015. At present, the Company is operating 5 TV Channels namely, MASTII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL, MAIBOLI and DILLAGII.The mainstream broadcasting channels are MASTIII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL and MAIBOLI. The Company remained focus on enhancing business from existing advertisers as well as adding new advertisers to widen the client base. The same was evident from repeat business and higher number of new clients. Mastiii, the flagship channel from the networks bouquet has completed 12 years of broadcasting now. The channel has a universal appeal caters to a variety of music lovers of various age groups becoming the most loved Music channel in India.MAIBOLI is known for its excellent air packaging & well coordinated programme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TV Vision Ltd share price today?

The TV Vision Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of TV Vision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TV Vision Ltd is ₹67.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TV Vision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TV Vision Ltd is 0 and -0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TV Vision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TV Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TV Vision Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹30.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TV Vision Ltd?

TV Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.48%, 3 Years at 69.68%, 1 Year at 369.74%, 6 Month at 159.86%, 3 Month at 26.87% and 1 Month at -33.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TV Vision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TV Vision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.59 %
Institutions - 17.02 %
Public - 46.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TV Vision Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.