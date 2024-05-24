To the Members of TV Vision Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of TV Vision Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion and Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern section of our report, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company, and its loss, position of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i) Due to defaults in repayment of loans taken from the Banks,the Account of the Company has been classified as NonPerforming Asset by the banks in the previous financial years and the banks have not charged the interest / reversed the unpaid interest charged from the date the account has been classified as Non-Performing. No provision has been made in the books of accounts maintained by the Company for interest / penal interest,if any,on these term loans amounting to about Rs. 1,386.82 Lakhs (exact amount cannot be ascertained) for the year ending March 31,2024, hence to that extent,finance cost,total loss and current financial liabilities is estimated to be understated by about Rs. 1,386.82 Lakhs (exact amount cannot be ascertained) for the year endingMarch 31,2024.

Further,no provision for interest / penal interest ,if any,on such term loans has been made in books of accounts,from the date the account of the Company has been classified as Non-Performing in the books of those banks. Also ,such loan outstanding balances as per books of accounts are subject to confirmation / reconciliation with the balance as per banks as on March 31,2024. Also, bank balances totalling to Rs. 0.33 Lakhs are subject to confirmation / reconciliation as on March 31,2024 due to non-availability of bank statements /balance confirmation received from such banks,as represented to us by the Company.

ii) No provision for dimunition in value of investment is made in books of accounts as on March 31 ,2024 even though the fair value of Investment of the Company of Rs. 300 Lakhs in Equity Shares of the Companys Subsidiary Companies i.e. HHP Broadcasting Services Private Limited, MPCR BroadcastingService Private Limited, UBJ Broadcasting Private Limited and Rs. 3,012 Lakhs in Companys Associate Company i.e. Krishna Showbiz Services Private Limited,is lower than their cost of acquisition. The loss for the year ended March 31, 2024 is understated and non-current investments of the Company as on March 31,2024 are overstated to that extent.

iii) The aggregate carrying value of Business and Commercial Rights in the books of the Company as on March 31 ,2024 is Rs. 4,192.23 Lakhs. There is no revenue generation from monetization of these assets during the year ended March 31, 2024 due to which the Company has incurred substantial losses during the year ended March 31,2024 and previous financial years. There is a strong indication of impairment in the value of these Business and Commercial Rights and therefore we are of the opinion that the impairment loss of Rs. 4,192.23 Lakhs should be provided on all such assets in the books of accounts of the Company as on March 31 ,2024. The assets of the Company are overstated and net loss for the year ended March 31 ,2024 is understated to that extent.

iv) The Company has not accounted the lease transactions as per requirements of Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS- 116) which is applicable from April 1,2020. The impact,if any,of such non-compliance of IND-AS 116on the financials of the Company for the year ended March 31 ,2024 is unascertainable.

v) Inter-Company Related Party outstanding balance with Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited as on March 31 , 2024 is subject to confirmation / reconciliation. The impact ,if any,due to non-reconciliation of Inter-Company accounts on the financial statements of the Company as on March 31 ,2024 is unascertainable.

vi) The Company has not provided for Interest expenses on late payment of Carriage Fees and other Operational Cost payable to various vendors whose balances are outstanding as on March 31,2024 which needs to be accounted as per the applicable Indian Accounting Standards as the same is payable to the vendors as per the agreements entered into with them. Further, the working for such interest expenses on late payment of such expenses has not been made by the Company,due to which the exact amount of provision for interest cannot be ascertained as on March 31,2024. The financial liabilities of the Company and net loss for the year ended March 31,2024,due to non-accounting of provision for interest,are understated to that extent.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

i) The financial statements are prepared on going concern basis as per Note No. 28 forming part of financial statements notwithstanding the fact that loans have been recalled back by secured lenders, current liabilities are substantially higher than the current assets, issue of notices under Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, recovery proceedings initiated with debt recovery tribunal, symbolic possession of mortgaged property provided as collateral by promoters, invocation of part of the shares pledged as collaterals by bank, invocation of corporate guarantees from guarantors of the loan by the secured lenders of the Company and substantial losses incurred by the Company during the year ending March 31,2024 and negative Total Equity of Rs. 8,298.24 Lakhs as on March 31,2024. All of the above conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors / Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the Secretarial Audit report, Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make disclosures and take specific actions as per applicable laws and regulations, if required.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors / Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieve fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, subject to Basis of Qualified Opinion section in our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No.29 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivate contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring material amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies),including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries : and

(2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(3) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, however the said software does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, therefore we cannot comment whether the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we also cannot comment whether the audit trail feature has been tampered with.

For R Parikh and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FR No.: 107564W

CA Gautam Sanghvi, Partner

Membership No.: 155700

Mumbai

May 24, 2024

UDIN: 24155700BKFUUF1439

"ANNEXURE A" FORMING PART OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (Refer Point No.3 in Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph)

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at the end of the year and the discrepancies noticed on such verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) There are no immovable properties held in the name of the Company, therefore this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company is not having any inventory as on 31st March, 2024; accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year.

iii) The Company has made investments in companies and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted unsecured loans to subsidiaries and associate companies, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries companies during the year, the details of which are as follows :-

Name of the Company Relation Aggregate amount paid during the year Outstanding balance as on March 31, 2024 HHP Broadcasting Services Private Limited Subsidiary Company Rs. 25,000 /- Rs. 6,15,000 /- MPCR Broadcasting Services Private Limited Subsidiary Company NIL Rs. 2,00,000 /-

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year, are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in respect of advances in nature of loans, therefore we cannot comment on the regularity of repayment or receipts of such advances.

(d) Since there is no repayment schedule, we cannot comment whether any amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) No loan or advance granted in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year, the details of which are as follows :-

Name of the Company Relation Aggregate amount paid during the year Outstanding balance as on March 31, 2024 HHP Broadcasting Services Private Limited Subsidiary Company Rs. 25,000 /- Rs. 6,15,000 /- MPCR Broadcasting Services Private Limited Subsidiary Company NIL Rs. 2,00,000 /-

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, wherever applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposit and hence directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except that the Company has not deducted and paid the TDS liability on provision for expenses created as on March 31,2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:-

Name of Statute Nature of dues Year(s) to which it pertains Amount Not Paid (in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax demand Period from April 1, 2012 to June 30, 2017 90.59 Commissioner GST & CX Audit-III

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii)of the order is not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, the period and the amount of default are as follows :-

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of months delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loan Punjab National Bank Rs. 9,893.82 Lakhs Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 78 Refer to our qualification in Point No. (i) of Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph. Term Loan Indian Overseas Bank Rs. 806.66 Lakhs Default of both Interest and Principal liability. 81 Refer to our qualification in Point No. (i) of Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph.

The default of interest / penal interest / late payment / other charges, if any, on loans outstanding as on March 31, 2024 cannot be precisely ascertained, as the account of the Company has turned non-performing and the banks have not charged interest from the date the account has turned non-performing. The disclosure of the same is also mentioned in Point (i) of Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph of our audit report. Further, since all the loans have been recalled, the entire outstanding amount as per books of accounts is disclosed as amount of default as on March 31,2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)? of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the

Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has made preferential allotment / private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not issued debentures during the year.

xi) (a) As represented to us by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle blower policy compliant during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year, the details of the same are as follows:-

Financial Year Amount of Cash Losses (in Lakhs) 2023-2024 Rs. 680.16 2022-2023 Rs. 67.80

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report which indicates that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date and the detailed reasons are also disclosed in "Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern" paragraph of our Independent Auditors report.

xx) As the Company is in losses in the current and preceding financial year and also has negative net worth as on March 31, 2024, Section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company, therefore sub-clause (a) and (b) of clause 3 (xx) of the Order is also not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The following are the details of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements and the paragraph numbers of the CARO containing the qualifications : -

Name of the Company Relation Paragraph number of the CARO containing the qualifications HHP Broadcasting Services Private Limited Subsidiary Company Para (xiv), Para (xvii), Para (xix) of CARO UBJ Broadcasting Private Limited Subsidiary Company Para (xiv), Para (xvii), Para (xix) of CARO MPCR Broadcasting Services Private Limited Subsidiary Company Para (xiv), Para (xvii), Para (xix) of CARO

For P Parikh and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FR No.: 107564W

CA Gautam Sanghvi, Partner

Membership No.: 155700

Mumbai

May 24, 2024

UDIN : 24155700BKFUUF1439

"ANNEXURE B" FORMING PART OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TV Vision Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, subject to the possible effects of the matters, as discussed in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of our report, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R Parikh and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FR No.: 107564W

CA Gautam Sanghvi, Partner

Membership No.: 155700

Mumbai

May 24, 2024

UDIN:24155700BKFUUF1439