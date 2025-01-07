Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.87
109.71
123.04
175.59
yoy growth (%)
-38.13
-10.83
-29.92
104.23
Raw materials
0.99
0
0
0
As % of sales
1.46
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.64
-9.68
-8.41
-6.98
As % of sales
14.2
8.82
6.84
3.97
Other costs
-85.23
-98.93
-89.29
-117.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
125.58
90.17
72.56
67.11
Operating profit
-26.01
1.09
25.33
50.74
OPM
-38.32
1
20.58
28.9
Depreciation
-26.19
-28.16
-27.73
-21.14
Interest expense
-0.9
-1.7
-9.57
-16.78
Other income
0.19
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-52.9
-28.77
-11.97
12.82
Taxes
0
0
-5.56
-4.13
Tax rate
0
0
46.44
-32.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-52.91
-28.77
-17.54
8.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-52.91
-28.77
-17.54
8.69
yoy growth (%)
83.88
64.03
-301.76
92.75
NPM
-77.95
-26.22
-14.25
4.95
