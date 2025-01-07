iifl-logo-icon 1
TV Vision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.53
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:00:31 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.87

109.71

123.04

175.59

yoy growth (%)

-38.13

-10.83

-29.92

104.23

Raw materials

0.99

0

0

0

As % of sales

1.46

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.64

-9.68

-8.41

-6.98

As % of sales

14.2

8.82

6.84

3.97

Other costs

-85.23

-98.93

-89.29

-117.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

125.58

90.17

72.56

67.11

Operating profit

-26.01

1.09

25.33

50.74

OPM

-38.32

1

20.58

28.9

Depreciation

-26.19

-28.16

-27.73

-21.14

Interest expense

-0.9

-1.7

-9.57

-16.78

Other income

0.19

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-52.9

-28.77

-11.97

12.82

Taxes

0

0

-5.56

-4.13

Tax rate

0

0

46.44

-32.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-52.91

-28.77

-17.54

8.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-52.91

-28.77

-17.54

8.69

yoy growth (%)

83.88

64.03

-301.76

92.75

NPM

-77.95

-26.22

-14.25

4.95

