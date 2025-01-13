iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TV Vision Ltd Balance Sheet

13.45
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:02:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TV Vision Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.74

37.24

37.24

34.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-121.73

-97.93

-78.06

-46.67

Net Worth

-82.99

-60.69

-40.82

-11.73

Minority Interest

Debt

113.07

107.01

109.12

111.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.08

46.32

68.3

99.46

Fixed Assets

42.06

58.97

77.65

102.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

33.12

33.12

33.12

33.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-46.01

-46.54

-42.96

-37.13

Inventories

0

0

0.89

0.99

Inventory Days

5.32

Sundry Debtors

12.81

14.47

18.58

23.15

Debtor Days

124.49

Other Current Assets

21.58

14.94

14.11

17.15

Sundry Creditors

-56.2

-52.17

-55.4

-56.5

Creditor Days

303.83

Other Current Liabilities

-24.2

-23.78

-21.14

-21.92

Cash

0.93

0.78

0.49

1.22

Total Assets

30.1

46.33

68.3

99.46

TV Vision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TV Vision Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.