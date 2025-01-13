TV Vision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.74
37.24
37.24
34.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-121.73
-97.93
-78.06
-46.67
Net Worth
-82.99
-60.69
-40.82
-11.73
Minority Interest
Debt
113.07
107.01
109.12
111.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.08
46.32
68.3
99.46
Fixed Assets
42.06
58.97
77.65
102.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.12
33.12
33.12
33.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-46.01
-46.54
-42.96
-37.13
Inventories
0
0
0.89
0.99
Inventory Days
5.32
Sundry Debtors
12.81
14.47
18.58
23.15
Debtor Days
124.49
Other Current Assets
21.58
14.94
14.11
17.15
Sundry Creditors
-56.2
-52.17
-55.4
-56.5
Creditor Days
303.83
Other Current Liabilities
-24.2
-23.78
-21.14
-21.92
Cash
0.93
0.78
0.49
1.22
Total Assets
30.1
46.33
68.3
99.46
