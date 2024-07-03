iifl-logo-icon 1
TV Vision Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.7
(-5.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:28:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

44.04

54.3

59.85

45.12

85.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.04

54.3

59.85

45.12

85.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.1

0.06

0.05

0

Total Income

44.43

54.4

59.9

45.17

85.19

Total Expenditure

49.19

53.44

63.79

68.43

82.43

PBIDT

-4.76

0.96

-3.88

-23.25

2.76

Interest

0.74

1.1

1.46

0.53

1.43

PBDT

-5.5

-0.14

-5.35

-23.78

1.33

Depreciation

12.72

14.16

19.37

19.74

21.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-18.23

-14.32

-24.72

-43.52

-19.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.23

-14.32

-24.72

-43.52

-19.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.23

-14.32

-24.72

-43.52

-19.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.7

-3.9

-7.07

-12.45

-5.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.74

36.74

34.94

34.94

34.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.8

1.76

-6.48

-51.52

3.23

PBDTM(%)

-12.48

-0.25

-8.93

-52.7

1.56

PATM(%)

-41.39

-26.37

-41.3

-96.45

-23.45

TV Vision: Related NEWS

No Record Found

