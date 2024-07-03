TV Vision Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
44.04
54.3
59.85
45.12
85.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.04
54.3
59.85
45.12
85.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.1
0.06
0.05
0
Total Income
44.43
54.4
59.9
45.17
85.19
Total Expenditure
49.19
53.44
63.79
68.43
82.43
PBIDT
-4.76
0.96
-3.88
-23.25
2.76
Interest
0.74
1.1
1.46
0.53
1.43
PBDT
-5.5
-0.14
-5.35
-23.78
1.33
Depreciation
12.72
14.16
19.37
19.74
21.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-18.23
-14.32
-24.72
-43.52
-19.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.23
-14.32
-24.72
-43.52
-19.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.23
-14.32
-24.72
-43.52
-19.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.7
-3.9
-7.07
-12.45
-5.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.74
36.74
34.94
34.94
34.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.8
1.76
-6.48
-51.52
3.23
PBDTM(%)
-12.48
-0.25
-8.93
-52.7
1.56
PATM(%)
-41.39
-26.37
-41.3
-96.45
-23.45
