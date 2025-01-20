Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.13
-11.13
-29.96
28.72
Op profit growth
-2,775.05
-96.14
-50.25
40.02
EBIT growth
91.35
989.37
-108.4
60.69
Net profit growth
76.13
-6.16
-464.35
72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-38.37
0.88
20.44
28.78
EBIT margin
-76.66
-24.78
-2.02
16.84
Net profit margin
-78.03
-27.4
-25.95
4.98
RoCE
312.62
-48.85
-1.4
13.78
RoNW
70.62
-15.6
-7.63
1.88
RoA
79.52
-13.5
-4.51
1.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-15.16
-8.61
0
2.5
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-22.65
-16.66
-17.1
-3.53
Book value per share
-12.93
2.2
25.37
34.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.17
-0.13
0
103.18
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.06
-0.84
-72.99
P/B
-0.2
0.52
0.57
7.44
EV/EBIDTA
-0.47
2.25
1.95
20.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.04
0
46.07
-32.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
138.25
89.63
87.72
63.22
Inventory days
2.66
0
0
0
Creditor days
-194.62
-116.84
-88.59
-68.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
57.58
15.94
0.26
-1.76
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.23
-0.01
0.97
Net debt / op. profit
-0.11
-1.86
-0.04
2.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
1.46
0
0
0
Employee costs
-14.2
-8.82
-6.81
-3.96
Other costs
-125.63
-90.28
-72.73
-67.25
