TV Vision Ltd Key Ratios

10.39
(-5.03%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:35:07 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.13

-11.13

-29.96

28.72

Op profit growth

-2,775.05

-96.14

-50.25

40.02

EBIT growth

91.35

989.37

-108.4

60.69

Net profit growth

76.13

-6.16

-464.35

72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-38.37

0.88

20.44

28.78

EBIT margin

-76.66

-24.78

-2.02

16.84

Net profit margin

-78.03

-27.4

-25.95

4.98

RoCE

312.62

-48.85

-1.4

13.78

RoNW

70.62

-15.6

-7.63

1.88

RoA

79.52

-13.5

-4.51

1.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-15.16

-8.61

0

2.5

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-22.65

-16.66

-17.1

-3.53

Book value per share

-12.93

2.2

25.37

34.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.17

-0.13

0

103.18

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.06

-0.84

-72.99

P/B

-0.2

0.52

0.57

7.44

EV/EBIDTA

-0.47

2.25

1.95

20.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.04

0

46.07

-32.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

138.25

89.63

87.72

63.22

Inventory days

2.66

0

0

0

Creditor days

-194.62

-116.84

-88.59

-68.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

57.58

15.94

0.26

-1.76

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.23

-0.01

0.97

Net debt / op. profit

-0.11

-1.86

-0.04

2.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

1.46

0

0

0

Employee costs

-14.2

-8.82

-6.81

-3.96

Other costs

-125.63

-90.28

-72.73

-67.25

