TV Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-52.9
-28.77
-11.97
12.82
Depreciation
-26.19
-28.16
-27.73
-21.14
Tax paid
0
0
-5.56
-4.13
Working capital
84.79
-7.16
-155.12
13.67
Other operating items
Operating
5.68
-64.1
-200.4
1.22
Capital expenditure
-2.24
-1.98
79.68
67.56
Free cash flow
3.44
-66.08
-120.72
68.78
Equity raised
12.44
104.52
174.61
157.65
Investing
0
0
0
1.5
Financing
111.19
-0.02
-120.74
62.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
127.07
38.42
-66.84
290.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.