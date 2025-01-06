iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TV Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.4
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TV Vision Ltd

TV Vision FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-52.9

-28.77

-11.97

12.82

Depreciation

-26.19

-28.16

-27.73

-21.14

Tax paid

0

0

-5.56

-4.13

Working capital

84.79

-7.16

-155.12

13.67

Other operating items

Operating

5.68

-64.1

-200.4

1.22

Capital expenditure

-2.24

-1.98

79.68

67.56

Free cash flow

3.44

-66.08

-120.72

68.78

Equity raised

12.44

104.52

174.61

157.65

Investing

0

0

0

1.5

Financing

111.19

-0.02

-120.74

62.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

127.07

38.42

-66.84

290.64

TV Vision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TV Vision Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.