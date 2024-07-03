iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TV Vision Ltd Quarterly Results

16.53
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.6

21.83

14.32

12.43

14.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.6

21.83

14.32

12.43

14.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.07

0.42

0.11

0.14

Total Income

12.7

21.91

14.74

12.54

14.97

Total Expenditure

14.1

25.04

15.77

16.97

15.87

PBIDT

-1.4

-3.14

-1.03

-4.43

-0.9

Interest

0.13

0.17

0.25

0.17

0.26

PBDT

-1.53

-3.31

-1.28

-4.6

-1.16

Depreciation

3.73

3.7

4.21

4.26

4.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.27

-7.01

-5.51

-8.86

-5.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.27

-7.01

-5.51

-8.86

-5.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.27

-7.01

-5.51

-8.86

-5.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.36

-1.81

-1.42

-2.29

-1.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.74

38.74

38.74

38.74

38.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.11

-14.38

-7.19

-35.63

-6.06

PBDTM(%)

-12.14

-15.16

-8.93

-37

-7.82

PATM(%)

-41.82

-32.11

-38.47

-71.27

-36.48

TV Vision: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TV Vision Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.