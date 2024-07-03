TV Vision Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.6
21.83
14.32
12.43
14.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.6
21.83
14.32
12.43
14.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.07
0.42
0.11
0.14
Total Income
12.7
21.91
14.74
12.54
14.97
Total Expenditure
14.1
25.04
15.77
16.97
15.87
PBIDT
-1.4
-3.14
-1.03
-4.43
-0.9
Interest
0.13
0.17
0.25
0.17
0.26
PBDT
-1.53
-3.31
-1.28
-4.6
-1.16
Depreciation
3.73
3.7
4.21
4.26
4.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.27
-7.01
-5.51
-8.86
-5.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.27
-7.01
-5.51
-8.86
-5.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.27
-7.01
-5.51
-8.86
-5.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.36
-1.81
-1.42
-2.29
-1.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.74
38.74
38.74
38.74
38.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.11
-14.38
-7.19
-35.63
-6.06
PBDTM(%)
-12.14
-15.16
-8.93
-37
-7.82
PATM(%)
-41.82
-32.11
-38.47
-71.27
-36.48
No Record Found
