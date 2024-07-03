TV Vision Ltd Summary

TV Vision Limited is an independent listed company under SABGROUP. The Company was originally incorporated as TV Vision Private Limited on July 30, 2007 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 23, 2011. The Company is engaged in the business of broadcasting and content production. TV Vision Limited, a Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise, is engaged in the TV Channel Broadcasting business. The Company completed its 12 years of pioneering Indian Media and Entertainment Industry and is growing at a rapid rate. The Company got listed its Equity Shares on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange w.e.f. 15th September, 2016.The Company started its broadcasting business in 2010 by launching Music and Youth Channel Mastii, which increased to 5 channels in 2015. At present, the Company is operating 5 TV Channels namely, MASTII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL, MAIBOLI and DILLAGII.The mainstream broadcasting channels are MASTIII, DABANGG, DHAMAAL and MAIBOLI. The Company remained focus on enhancing business from existing advertisers as well as adding new advertisers to widen the client base. The same was evident from repeat business and higher number of new clients. Mastiii, the flagship channel from the networks bouquet has completed 12 years of broadcasting now. The channel has a universal appeal caters to a variety of music lovers of various age groups becoming the most loved Music channel in India.MAIBOLI is known for its excellent air packaging & well coordinated programme time bands with music as its core focus, Maiboli has over a period of time captured the imagination of the Marathi viewing population as No. 1 Marathi Music Channel. With shows such as Filmy Gappa which gives latest updates on whats happening in the Marathi movie industry, Bolte Tare where it interact with various Marathi celebs & one devotional programme named Amrut Manthan in the morning time band the channel has become a complete family entertainer for the region.DABANGG is one of networks premier regional entertainment channel. The Company was the first to identify the potential and tap the territory of UP, Bihar & Jharkhand by providing a channel specifically catering to viewers in this territory. The Channel is widely distributed in targeted territory. The vision of channel is vindicated by the fact that the segment is now attracting prominent players who are in line to make their presence felt. Channel has an extensive library of exclusive and non-exclusive movies and music content During the year 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangement, Maiboli Broadcasting Private Limited (MBPL), Sri Adhikari Brothers Assets Holding Private Limited (SAB Assets), Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL), UBJ Broadcasting Private Limited (UBJ), HHP Broadcasting Services Private Limited (HHP), MPCR Broadcasting Service Limited (MPCR), SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited were amalgamated with the Company. In accordance with the Scheme, the Broadcasting Business Undertaking of SABTNL and its wholly owned subsidiaries namely UBJ, HHP and MPCR was transferred to the Company through the Scheme of Demerger and made effective from 15 January, 2016. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30 March, 2016 had allotted 34,944,500 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each, in the ratio of 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each held in SABTNL and 10,000 Non-cumulative Non Convertible Redeemable Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each, on proportionate basis, to the equity and preference rd shareholders of SABTNL respectively.