|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|With reference to the submission of Newspaper advertisement of the 17th AGM of the Company and pursuant to provisions of Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are attaching herewith copies of newspaper advertisements published in relation to dispatch of Notice and Annual Report of 17th AGM of the Company in Financial express and Pratahkal. Read less.. Please find enclosed herewith gist of 17th AGM proceedings held on Friday, August 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers report for the 17th AGM of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.