Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 09, 2024 interalia considered and approved items mentioned in the letter attached.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. N H S & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:10 p.m.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024