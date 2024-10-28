|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|TV Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on October 28 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 09, 2024 interalia considered and approved items mentioned in the letter attached.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|TV Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|TV Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. N H S & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:10 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record. Meeting of the Board of Directors held today at May 24, 2024 iteralia to approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Kindly take the same in your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|TV Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 through electronic mode inter alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results ( Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (Read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Monday, February, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company Considered and approved Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.