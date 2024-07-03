iifl-logo-icon 1
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Share Price

221.65
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open239
  • Day's High239
  • 52 Wk High578
  • Prev. Close232.05
  • Day's Low220.45
  • 52 Wk Low 205.15
  • Turnover (lac)60.51
  • P/E14.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value112.77
  • EPS16.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)300.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

239

Prev. Close

232.05

Turnover(Lac.)

60.51

Day's High

239

Day's Low

220.45

52 Week's High

578

52 Week's Low

205.15

Book Value

112.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

300.98

P/E

14.21

EPS

16.33

Divi. Yield

0

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Corporate Action

24 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.74%

Non-Promoter- 2.68%

Institutions: 2.68%

Non-Institutions: 42.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.58

11.64

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.16

32.57

5.25

0.34

Net Worth

144.74

44.21

5.26

0.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

89.33

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

89.33

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.1

View Annually Results

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Phantom Digital Effects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SYNTIA MOSES DARRY

Director

BEJOY ARPUTHARAJ SAM MANOHAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phantom Digital Effects Ltd

Summary

Phantom Digital Effects Limited was originally incorporated on February 2, 2016 as a Private Limited Company under the name Phantom Digital Effects Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company on July 21, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Phantom Digital Effects Limited on July 29, 2022. Promoter Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar started the journey of VFX and animation in the year 2011 by taking up small projects. The Company is a creative VFX studio, specializing in Film, Web series and Commercial. The Company support production houses by providing end to end services. As a TPN Certified studio, it offers a wide range of VFX services. The companys specializations include, completing a Shot with final compositing, creating 3D elements, photoreal creatures, and environments, rig/ wire removal, paint cleanup, rotoscopy, 3D matchmove, 3D animation (storyboard, animation), pre-visualization Game cinematics and Fire / water Fx and other natural phenomena 3D ride animation.The Company is a Certified Trusted Partner Network company, full-fledged creative studio, based in India with offices operating in US and Canada. It provide high-end visual effects solutions for commercials, feature films, and television media globally. It offers all sorts of creative VFX works, ranging from Final Compositing and Roto to creating 3D Elements, Photo real creatures and Environments, 3D matchmove, and Animations.The Company conduct operations to
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Phantom Digital Effects Ltd share price today?

The Phantom Digital Effects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹221.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is ₹300.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is 14.21 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phantom Digital Effects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is ₹205.15 and ₹578 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd?

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -9.46%, 1 Year at -51.49%, 6 Month at -50.29%, 3 Month at -33.70% and 1 Month at -9.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.74 %
Institutions - 2.69 %
Public - 42.57 %

