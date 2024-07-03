Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹239
Prev. Close₹232.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.51
Day's High₹239
Day's Low₹220.45
52 Week's High₹578
52 Week's Low₹205.15
Book Value₹112.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)300.98
P/E14.21
EPS16.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.58
11.64
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.16
32.57
5.25
0.34
Net Worth
144.74
44.21
5.26
0.35
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
89.33
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
89.33
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SYNTIA MOSES DARRY
Director
BEJOY ARPUTHARAJ SAM MANOHAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Phantom Digital Effects Ltd
Summary
Phantom Digital Effects Limited was originally incorporated on February 2, 2016 as a Private Limited Company under the name Phantom Digital Effects Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company on July 21, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Phantom Digital Effects Limited on July 29, 2022. Promoter Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar started the journey of VFX and animation in the year 2011 by taking up small projects. The Company is a creative VFX studio, specializing in Film, Web series and Commercial. The Company support production houses by providing end to end services. As a TPN Certified studio, it offers a wide range of VFX services. The companys specializations include, completing a Shot with final compositing, creating 3D elements, photoreal creatures, and environments, rig/ wire removal, paint cleanup, rotoscopy, 3D matchmove, 3D animation (storyboard, animation), pre-visualization Game cinematics and Fire / water Fx and other natural phenomena 3D ride animation.The Company is a Certified Trusted Partner Network company, full-fledged creative studio, based in India with offices operating in US and Canada. It provide high-end visual effects solutions for commercials, feature films, and television media globally. It offers all sorts of creative VFX works, ranging from Final Compositing and Roto to creating 3D Elements, Photo real creatures and Environments, 3D matchmove, and Animations.The Company conduct operations to
The Phantom Digital Effects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹221.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is ₹300.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is 14.21 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phantom Digital Effects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd is ₹205.15 and ₹578 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -9.46%, 1 Year at -51.49%, 6 Month at -50.29%, 3 Month at -33.70% and 1 Month at -9.80%.
