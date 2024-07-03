Summary

Phantom Digital Effects Limited was originally incorporated on February 2, 2016 as a Private Limited Company under the name Phantom Digital Effects Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company on July 21, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Phantom Digital Effects Limited on July 29, 2022. Promoter Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar started the journey of VFX and animation in the year 2011 by taking up small projects. The Company is a creative VFX studio, specializing in Film, Web series and Commercial. The Company support production houses by providing end to end services. As a TPN Certified studio, it offers a wide range of VFX services. The companys specializations include, completing a Shot with final compositing, creating 3D elements, photoreal creatures, and environments, rig/ wire removal, paint cleanup, rotoscopy, 3D matchmove, 3D animation (storyboard, animation), pre-visualization Game cinematics and Fire / water Fx and other natural phenomena 3D ride animation.The Company is a Certified Trusted Partner Network company, full-fledged creative studio, based in India with offices operating in US and Canada. It provide high-end visual effects solutions for commercials, feature films, and television media globally. It offers all sorts of creative VFX works, ranging from Final Compositing and Roto to creating 3D Elements, Photo real creatures and Environments, 3D matchmove, and Animations.The Company conduct operations to

