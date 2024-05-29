Dear Members,

The Board of Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 08th Annual Report of the Company along with audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial (Standalone) performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarised below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 8933.05 5,789.42 Other Income 110.38 84.43 Total Income 9043.43 5,873.86 Operating expenditure 5321.01 3580.85 Depreciation and amortisation expense 454.65 115.41 Total expenses 5,775.66 3,696.26 Profit Before exceptional items and tax 3267.77 2,177.60 Exceptional items - - Profit Before Tax 3267.77 2,177.60 Current Tax 856.72 525.47 Deferred Tax (8.47) 32.53 Tax Adjustment of Earlier Years 8.03 - Net Profit for the period 2411.49 1,619.60 Earnings per share (Basic & Diluted) (in Rs.) 26.90 15.97

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, the Company recorded revenue of Rs.8933.05 lakhs from its operation as against Rs.5789.42 lakhs in the previous financial year 2022-23. Other Income during the current financial year 2023-24 was Rs.110.38 lakhs as against Rs.84.43 lakhs in the previous financial year 2022-23. The Company recorded Profit before Tax of Rs.3267.77 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against Rs. 2177.60 lakhs for the previous financial year 2022-23. The net profit for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs.2411.49 lakhs as against Rs. 1619.60 lakhs in the previous financial year. The YOY growth w.r.t EPS rate has increased to 68.44% for this _financial_year.

3. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

As a creative visual effects company, we create computer-generated images which can be seamlessly integrated into live-action in feature films, TV shows, web series, online and offline games, etc. Our diverse services in the visual effects space start from R&D and feasibility tests before the projects initiation to services like rigging and texturing. A detailed overview of the business is provided in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report which forms part of this report.

4. DIVIDEND

Considering the capital requirement for expansion and growth of business operations and to augment working capital requirements, the Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend on the Equity shares for the financial year 2023-24.

In the absence of any declaration of dividend in the past, the Company does not have any unpaid/ unclaimed dividend coming under the purview of Section 124(5) of the Act to be transferred to Investors Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") of the Central Government.

To bring transparency in the matter of the declaration of dividend, the company had adopted a Dividend Policy. The policy has been displayed on the Companys website at link https://www.phantomfx.com/investor/ policies.php

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserves and the entire amount of profit for the year forms part of the ‘Retained Earnings.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report, which forms part of this report.

7. AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

We are thrilled to highlight the remarkable achievements and accolades that our organization has received during the year. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognized through several prestigious awards, underscoring the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Notably, we are honored with the following which reflects our leadership in the VFX industry.

EDISON AWARDS 2024

- Visual Marvel Award - LEO Movie VAM AWARDS 2024

- Best VFX Feature (Domestic) - Ayalaan Movie

- Best Compositing - Ayalaan Movie

- Best VFX Supervisor - Ayalaan Movie - Bejoy Arputharaj

- Best Motion Capture - Ayalaan Movie

- Best Innovative Use of Software in VFX - Ayalaan Movie

- Best Compositing Artist - Havinash Raghav - Ayalaan Movie

8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company in the Financial Year under review.

9. CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the year, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company has been increased from Rs.12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores) divided into 1,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each to Rs.20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores) divided into 2,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each thereafter. Consequential amendments were made in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. The Company has issued/ allotted 19,39,200 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs.412.50 per equity share which includes premium of Rs.402.50/- per equity share by way of Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP"). Consequent to this QIP, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased and stood at Rs.13,57,92,000/- divided into 1,35,79,200 equity shares of Rs.10/- each as on March 31, 2024.

10. ISSUE OF SHARES, INCLUDING DISCLOSURE ABOUT ESOP AND SWEAT EQUITY SHARE: a. BUY BACK OF SECURITIES :- The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review. b. SWEAT EQUITY:- The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review. c. BONUS SHARES:- No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review. d. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN:- The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees. e. ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS AS TO DIVIDEND, VOTING OR OTHERWISE:- The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. f. ISSUE OF SHARES (INCLUDING SWEAT EQUITY SHARES) TO EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY UNDER ANY SCHEME:- The Company has not issued any shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

g. QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT:- Pursuant to the approval of the Board and the Members, the Company has issued / allotted 19,39,200 Equity Shares of face value s 10/- each at an issue price of s 412.50 per equity share which includes premium of Rs.402.50/- per equity share by way of Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP"). Apart from this issue, there was no other change in the share capital of the Company

11. UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PUBLIC ISSUE

The funds raised through the Initial Public Offer (IPO) during October 2022 as well as through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during December 2023 are being utilized, for the purpose for which it was raised by the Company in accordance with the terms of the issue. As on date of this report there was no deviation(s) or variation(s) in the utilization of issue proceeds from the objects as stated in the prospectus/ placement memorandum.

12. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public falling within the ambit of Section 73 and Section 76 of the Act, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 hence, no disclosure is required under Rule 8(5)(v) and (vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

13. BORROWINGS

As on 31st March 2024, an amount of Rs.2,041.36/- lakhs is outstanding towards borrowings, which comprises of both secured and unsecured loans.

14. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (‘ICSI) and approved by the Central Government under Section 118 (10) of the Act for the Financial Year ended 2023-24.

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed that: a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT

The Company has made an investment of Rs. 5.32 Lakhs towards its contribution to share capital of its subsidiary viz., Phantomfx Studios Limited, UK and the company has yet to commence the operation. The Company has not given any Loans, Guarantees or provided any Securities in connection with any loan during the Financial Year coming under the purview of Section 186 of the Act.

17. CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188(1) OF THE ACT

With reference to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, all contracts, and arrangements with related parties under Section 188(1) of the Act, entered by the Company during the financial year, were approved by the Audit Committee and wherever required, also by the Board of Directors. No contract or arrangement required approval of shareholders by a resolution.

Further, during the year, the Company had not entered into any contract or arrangement with related parties which could be considered ‘material (i.e. transactions entered into individually or taken together with previous transactions during the financial year, exceeding rupees one thousand crore or ten percent of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statements of the Company, whichever is lower) according to the policy of the Company on materiality of Related Party Transactions. The Company has not entered into any contract / arrangement /transaction with related parties which is required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, hence the disclosure under Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company. The details in respect of other related party transactions are provided under Note No.25 of the financial statements.

18. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, the Annual Return of the

Company is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://phantomfx.com/

19. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors with One Woman Director and three (3) Independent Directors (IDs). The Chairperson of the Board is an Executive Director from Promoter Category. The profiles of Directors can be accessed on the Companys website at https://phantomfx.com/ The composition of the Board is in conformity with the Act and consists of a combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and not less than 1/3rd of the Board comprising of Independent Directors as required under the Act.

20. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 11 (Eleven) meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

The composition of the board and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj S Chairman & Managing Director 11 11 2 Mrs. Syntia Moses Darry Whole Time Director 11 11 3 Mr. Binu Joshua S Whole Time Director 11 11 4 Mr. S Ravindran Whole Time Director 11 11 5 Mr. P V Jeemon Non-Executive Director 11 11 6 Mr. Manjit Singh Parmar Independent Director 11 11 7 Mr. Tom Antony Independent Director 11 11 8 Mr. Suryaraj Kumar Independent Director 11 11

Detailed agenda with explanatory notes and all other related information is circulated to the members of the Board in advance of each meeting. Detailed presentations are made to the Board covering all major functions and activities. The requisite strategic and material information is made available to the Board to ensure transparent decision making by the Board.

The Company did not have any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Non-Executive Directors of the Company other than payment of the sitting fees for attending meetings. During FY 2023-24, the Company did not advance any loan to any of its Directors. Further, no loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms/companies in which directors are interested was given by the Company and its subsidiaries. The Non-Executive Directors including Independent Directors are entitled for sitting fees for attending meetings of the board/ committees thereof. The Company pays sitting fees of Rs. 20,000/- per meeting to its Non-Executive Directors for attending the meetings of Board and Committees.

Remuneration to the executive directors consists of a salary and other benefits. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee makes annual appraisal of the performance of the Executive Directors based on a detailed performance evaluation, and recommends the compensation payable to them, within the parameters approved by the shareholders, to the Board for their approval.

21. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND THE CHANGES THEREOF

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs.Syntia Moses Darry (DIN:03459055) Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has recommended her re-appointment. Details of the Directors retiring by rotation and seeking re-appointment have been furnished in the explanatory statement to the notice .

The following are the changes in the Board of Directors/KMPs of the Company during the year under review:

Name DIN/PAN Particulars Effective Date/period of Appointment & Resignation Mr. Rajinikanth E.S AFBPR1144Q Resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer 28/07/2023 Mr. Vijaykrishnan TS AAKPV3193R Appointed as Chief Financial Officer & KMP 28/07/2023 Mr. Vijaykrishnan TS AAKPV3193R Resigned from Chief Financial Officer & KMP 16/02/2024 Mr. Suryaraj Kumar 00714694 Shareholders confirmed his appointment as Independent Director 04/05/2023

(*) The Changes Occurred between the end of the Financial Year to which this Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

Name DIN/PAN Particulars Effective Date/period of Appointment & Resignation Mr. Thamiz Selvan Dakshinamoorthy (*) ATGPD7437F Appointed as Chief Financial Officer 26/04/2024 Mr. Thamiz Selvan Dakshinamoorthy ( *) ATGPD7437F Resigned from Chief Financial Officer 29/05/2024 Mr. P V Jeemon (*) 00876858 Non-executive Director – Resigned 29/05/2024 Mr. Binu Joshua M 03459073 Appointed as Chief Financial Officer 29/05/2024

22. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and in accordance with the resolution passed by the members at the AGM held on August 25, 2022, M/s.L.U.KRISHNAN & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai (bearing FRN:001527S), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years i.e., till the conclusion of 11th Annual General Meeting (for the financial year 31.03.2027) on remuneration as may be agreed between the Board and the Auditors.

M/s. L. U. Krishnan & Co, Chartered Accountants, have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24, which forms part of the Annual Report 2023-24. There are no observations

(including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in the Audit Reports issued by them which call for any explanation/comment from the Board of Directors.

B. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

C. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT

M/s. Rabi Narayan & Associates, Company Secretaries (unique Identification No.S2000TN667800), were appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by them for the said financial year in the prescribed form MR-3 pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act is annexed as ‘Annexure IV to this report. M/s. SKD

& Associates, Company Secretaries have been appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for FY 2024-25 who is confirmed that he is eligible for the said appointment.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark except that certain forms/returns under the Act had been filed belatedly. However, the company has filed all applicable forms and returns wherever applicable as of the date of this report.

D. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

In terms of the provision of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 30th July, 2022 appointed M/s. K E K and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant, as Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct internal audit functions and activities of the Company for two years commencing from the Financial year 2022-2023 till the conclusion of Financial year 2023-2024.

At the board meeting held on 29th May, 2024 M/s. K E K and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant. appointed as Internal auditor of the company to conduct the internal audit functions for FY 2024-25.

23. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has put in place an effective internal control system to synchronize its business processes, operations, financial reporting, fraud control, and compliance with extant regulatory guidelines and compliance parameters. The Company ensures that a standard and effective internal control framework operates throughout the organization, providing assurance about the safekeeping of the assets and the execution of transactions as per the authorization in compliance with the internal control policies of the Company. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by the management and guidelines that ensure the reliability of financial and all other records. The management periodically reviews the framework, efficacy, and operating effectiveness of the Internal Financial Controls of the Company. The Internal Audit reports are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Company has, in material respects, adequate internal financial control over financial reporting, and such controls are operating effectively. Internal Audits are carried out to review the adequacy of the internal control systems and compliance with policies and procedures. Internal Audit areas are planned based on inherent risk assessment, risk score, and other factors such as probability, impact, significance, and strength of the control environment. Its adequacy was assessed, and the operating effectiveness was also tested.

24. COMPLIANCE TO THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION, AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 READ WITH THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION, AND REDRESSAL) RULES, 2013.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has a mechanism in place for prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The Company is committed to provide equal opportunities without regard to their race, caste, sex, religion, color, nationality, disability, etc. All employees are treated with dignity with a view to maintain a work environment free of sexual harassment whether physical, verbal or psychological. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. During the year under review, Company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment and hence there are no complaints pending as on the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 on sexual harassment

25. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERNS STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by any regulatory authority, court or tribunal which shall impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

27. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors or Secretarial Auditors of the Company have not reported any frauds to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors under section 143(12) of the Act, including rules made there under.

28. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder, the Company has formed Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") Committee. The Company has framed a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy as required under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, to oversee the CSR activities initiated by the Company. The CSR Committee has adopted a CSR Policy in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The details of the CSR initiatives undertaken by the Company during the FY 2023-24 in the prescribed format are annexed as "Annexure-V".

29. RISK MANAGEMENT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(9) & 21 of SEBI(ListingObligationsandDisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015,The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Risk Management Committee to frame, implement, and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Committee considers the risks that impact the mid-term to the long-term objectives of the business, including those reputational in nature. The Company has an elaborate risk charter and risk policy defining the risk management governance model, risk assessment, and prioritization process. The Risk Management Committee reviews and monitors the key risks and their mitigation measures periodically and provides an update to the Board on the Companys risks outlined in the risk registers. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed. The policy can be accessed at https://www.phantomfx.com/investor/policies.php

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure-II to this Report.

31. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has framed a policy for the selection and appointment of Directors and Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration. The Companys policy relating to the Directors appointment, payment of remuneration and discharge of their duties is available on the website of the Company at https://www.phantomfx.com/ investor/policies.php

32. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Employee relations continued to be cordial during the year under review. The Company continued its trust on Human Resources Development.

Disclosures required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, containing, inter-alia, the ratio of remuneration of Directors to median remuneration of employees, percentage increase in the median remuneration, are annexed to this Report as Annexure-VI. The details of employee who have received remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure – VI.

A statement containing the particulars of the top ten employees and the employees drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rules 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, provided as an annexure forming part of this Report. In terms of the proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. The said statement is kept open for inspection during working hours at the Registered Office of the Company. Any member who is interested in obtaining these, may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.

33. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE

Your Company does not have any Holding, Joint venture or Associate Company as on March 31, 2024. During the year, as part of the expansion of the business of the company to overseas market, your company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz Phantomfx Studios Limited on June 23, 2023 in United Kingdom (UK). Since PhantomFX Studios Limited has not started the operation, hence, Consolidation of Financial Statement has not been done. ( Refer Note: 12 in the Balance sheet under Non-current investment).

During the Financial Year under review, there are no companies which has ceased to be Subsidiary, Joint Venture/ Associate Companies. Form AOC-1 as required under Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act 2013 is attached as Annexure III.

34. RECEIPT OF REMUNERATION OR COMMISSION BY THE MANAGING / WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR FROM ITS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

There were no remuneration or commission received by the Managing Director / Whole-time Directors from its subsidiary company during the year under review.

35. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

36. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the SME platform (NSE-emerge) of NSE Limited. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provision as specified in Regulation 17 to 27 and clause (b) to (i) of sub regulations (2) of regulation 46 and par as C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 shall not apply. The Company voluntarily adopted various practices of governance conforming to highest ethical and responsible standards of business and is committed to focus on long term value creation for its shareholders. The Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company is included as part of this Report.

37. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority. As on March 31, 2024 the following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope: A) Audit Committee; B) Nomination and Remuneration Committee; C) Stakeholders Relationship Committee; D) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee; E) Risk Management Committee; The composition of various Committees of the Board of Directors is made available on the website of the Company. The Board is responsible for constituting, assigning, co-opting and fixing the terms of reference of various committees. Details on the role and composition of these committees, including the number of meetings held during the financial year and the related attendance are provided below. Further, during the year under review, the Board has accepted all recommendations made by various committees.

A. AUDIT COMMITTEE

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company had 05 (Five) Audit Committee meetings, viz 22nd May, 2023, 28th July, 2023, 29th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023 and 14th February, 2024. The composition of the Committee as on March 31, 2024 and the details of meetings attended by its members during the financial year 2023-24 are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr.Manjit Singh Parmar Chairman 05 05 2 Mr.Tom Antony Member 05 05 3 Mr.Suryaraj Kumar Member 05 05

The Company Secretary act as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://phantomfx.com

B. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 02 (Two) Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings, viz 30th June, 2023 and 14th February, 2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Tom Antony Chairman 02 02 2 Mr. Manjit Singh Parmar Member 02 02 3 Mr. Suryaraj Kumar Member 02 02

The Company Secretary act as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://phantomfx.com

C. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 01 (One) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meeting on March 27, 2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Tom Antony Chairman 01 01 2 Mr. Manjit Singh Parmar Member 01 01 3 Mrs. Syntia Moses Darry Member 01 01

The Company Secretary act as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://phantomfx.com

D. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 01 (One) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee meeting, viz 22nd May 2023 The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Tom Antony Chairman 01 01 2 Mr.Manjit Singh Parmar Member 01 01 3 Mrs.Syntia Moses Darry Member 01 01

The Company Secretary act as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://phantomfx.com

E. RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 01 (One) Risk Management Committee meetings, viz March 27, 2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of a meeting attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Tom Antony Chairman 01 01 2 Mr. Binu Joshua S Member 01 01 3 Mr. S Ravindran Member 01 01

The Company Secretary act as the secretary of the Committee. The terms of reference of the RMC include review and assessment of the risk management system and policy of the Company from time to time and recommend for amendment or modification thereof. The Risk Management policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.phantomfx.com/investor/policies.php

38. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of independence laid down under Section 149(6) read with Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The board of directors have taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the independent directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same and is of the opinion that they fulfil the conditions specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and that they are independent of the management.

39. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying them in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices. The Company endeavors, through presentations at regular intervals to familiarize the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functioning of the Company.

The details of such familiarization programmes for Independent Directors are posted on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https:// phantomfx.com

40. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors have been disclosed on the website of the Company https://phantomfx.com

41. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors of the Company met separately on March 27, 2024 without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of Management. In accordance with the Listing Regulations, read with Section 149 (8) and Schedule-IV of the Act, following matters were, inter alia, reviewed and discussed in the meeting: i) Performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole; ii) Performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into consideration the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors; iii) Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties All the Independent Directors were present at the meeting.

42. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS INCLUDING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and individual directors, including Independent Directors. The framework is monitored, reviewed and updated by the Board, in consultation with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, based on need and new compliance requirements.

43. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE-BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 7 of the Companies (Meeting of the Board and its Power) Rules 2014. The policy enables directors, employees and business associates to report unethical behavior, malpractices, wrongful conduct, fraud, violation of Companys code of conduct, leak or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information without fear of reprisal for appropriate action. Under the vigil mechanism, all directors, employees, business associates have direct access to the Chairman of the Audit committee. The whistle blower policy can be accessed at https://www.phantomfx.com/investor/ policies.php

44. CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER-TRADING

In accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has in place the following:-a) Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI). b) Policy for determination of "legitimate purposes" forms part of this Code. c) Policy and procedures for inquiry in case of leak of UPSI/ suspected leak of UPSI All compliances relating to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading which includes maintenance of structural digital data base (SDD) are being managed through a software installed by the Company in-house including maintenance of structural digital data base (SDD). This code lays down guidelines advising the designated employees and other connected persons, on procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made by them while dealing with the shares of the company, and while handling any unpublished price sensitive information.

45. CODE OF CONDUCT

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board members and senior management personnel of the company. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Act also forms part of the Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct is available on the website of the Company https://www.phantomfx. com/investor/policies.php. All Board members and senior management personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually. A declaration signed by the Chairman and Managing Director to this effect is annexed as Annexure-I to this report.

46. POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

The Company is committed to a good corporate governance and has consistently maintained its organizational culture as a remarkable confluence of high standards of professionalism and building shareholder equity with principles of fairness, integrity and ethics. The Board of Directors of the Company have from time to time framed and approved various Policies as required by the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the Listing Regulations. These Policies and Codes are reviewed by the Board and are updated, if required. The aforesaid policies can be accessed at https://www.phantomfx. com/investor/policies.php

47. REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT (RTA)

The Company has appointed Purva Share Registry (India) Private Limited as its RTA. As required under Regulation 7(3) of the Listing Regulations, the Company files, on annual basis, certificate issued by RTA and compliance officer of the Company certifying that all activities in relation to share transfer facility are maintained by RTA registered with SEBI. Details of the RTA are given below Purva Share Registry (India) Private Limited CIN: U67120MH1993PTC074079 No 9, Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate Mumbai - 400011, Maharashtra, India

48. LISTING

At present, the equity shares of the Company are listed at the EMERGE Platform on NSE under Stock Code-PHANTOMFX

ISIN : INE0MLZ01019

49. POSTAL BALLOT

During the year under review the Company has passed resolutioninconnectionwithappointmentofMr.Suryaraj Kumar (DIN: 00714694) as an Independent Director of the Company and obtained the approval of the shareolders through postal ballot on 4th May 2023.

50. SCORES

SEBI processes investor complaints in a centralized web-based complaints redressal system i.e. SCORES. Through this system a shareholder can lodge complaint against a company for his grievance. The company uploads the action taken on the complaint which can be viewed by the shareholder. The company and shareholder can seek and provide clarifications online through SEBI.

ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION (ODR) PORTAL

As per the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/OIAE/OIAE_IAD-1/P/CIR/2023/145 dated July 31, 2023, on "Online Resolution of Disputes in the Indian Securities Market" a common Online Dispute Resolution Portal ("ODR Portal") which harnesses online conciliation and online arbitration for resolution of disputes arising in the Indian Securities Market has been established.

SMART ODR Portal (Securities Market Approach for Resolution through ODR Portal) can be accessed via the following link – https://smartodr.in/login

51. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

Pursuant to Regulation 76 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories Participants) Regulations, 2018 [erstwhile : vide SEBI circular No. D&CC /FIT TC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories Participants) Regulations, 1996], a Company Secretary in Practice carries out audit of Reconciliation of Share Capital on a quarterly basis to reconcile the total admitted equity share capital with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed equity share capital. The audit report confirms that the total issued/paid-up capital is in agreement with the total number of shares in physical form and the total number of dematerialized shares held with NSDL and CDSL. The said report, duly signed by practicing company secretary is submitted to stock exchanges where the securities of the company are listed within 30 days of the end of each quarter and this Report is also placed before the Board of Directors of the company.

52. CREDIT RATING

There were no instances during the year which requires the company to obtain credit rating from any credit rating agencies.

53. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

The Company has not made any application or no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the Financial Year and hence not being commented upon.

54. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the Financial Year under review, there has been no incident of one time settlement for loan taken from the banks of financial institutions and hence not being commented upon.

55. DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN TYPES OF AGREEMENTS BINDING LISTED ENTITIES

As per the information available with the Company, there are no agreements entered into by the shareholders, Promoters, Promoters Group entities, Related Parties, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Employees of the Company, its subsidiaries and associates companies which are binding the Company in terms of clause 5A of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations

56. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ANY CORPORATE ACTION

There were no instances where the Company failed to implement any corporate action within the specified time limit.

57. GREEN INITIATIVES

In commitment to keeping in line with the Green Initiative and going beyond it to create new green initiations, an electronic copy of the Notice of the

8th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with a copy of the Annual Report is being sent to all Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant(s) and will is also available at the Companys website at http:// www.phantom-fx.com

58. INVESTOR GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL

During the financial year 2023-24, there were no complaints received from the investors. The designated email id for Investor complaint is cs@ phantom-fx.com

59. COMPLIANCE OFFICER DETAILS AND ADDRESS FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower B, Kosmo One Tech Park, Plot No.14, 3rd Main Road, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Ambattur, Chennai, 600058, Tamil Nadu, India Phone No. 044-43846228, email: cs@phantom-fx.com

60. BUSINESS LOCATIONS

As on March 31, 2024, the company has its place of business (Studios) in the following locations in India

CHENNAI MUMBAI HYDERABAD

PhantomFX also have administrative offices in the UK, United States, Canada and Dubai.

61. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and cooperation received from the government and regulatory authorities, stock exchange, financial institutions, banks, business associates, customers, vendors, members, for their co-operation and support and looks forward to their continued support in future. The Board of Directors wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by all the employees of the Company.