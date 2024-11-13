iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Board Meeting

211
(-1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:37 PM

Phantom Digital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on December 30, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PHANTOM DIGITAL EFFECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
PHANTOM DIGITAL EFFECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202410 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Vijaykrishnan TS as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 16, 2024. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 about the resignation of Chief Financial Officer and approved the investment proposal. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Phantom Digital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phantom Digital Effects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.