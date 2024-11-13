|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on December 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PHANTOM DIGITAL EFFECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|PHANTOM DIGITAL EFFECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Vijaykrishnan TS as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 16, 2024. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 about the resignation of Chief Financial Officer and approved the investment proposal. Phantom Digital Effects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
