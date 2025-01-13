iifl-logo-icon 1
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Balance Sheet

210
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:42:18 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.58

11.64

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.16

32.57

5.25

0.34

Net Worth

144.74

44.21

5.26

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

20.41

6.92

2.68

3.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.07

0

0

Total Liabilities

165.15

51.2

7.94

4.2

Fixed Assets

18.1

10.4

0.73

0.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0.26

0.22

Networking Capital

128.76

36.74

5.27

2.76

Inventories

35.16

7.44

5.5

4.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

50.93

15.74

3.89

0.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

55.74

21.33

3

1.48

Sundry Creditors

-3.75

-1.73

-0.75

-0.96

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.32

-6.04

-6.37

-2.16

Cash

18.22

4.06

1.67

0.5

Total Assets

165.15

51.2

7.93

4.2

