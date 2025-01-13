Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.58
11.64
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.16
32.57
5.25
0.34
Net Worth
144.74
44.21
5.26
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
20.41
6.92
2.68
3.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
165.15
51.2
7.94
4.2
Fixed Assets
18.1
10.4
0.73
0.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0.26
0.22
Networking Capital
128.76
36.74
5.27
2.76
Inventories
35.16
7.44
5.5
4.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
50.93
15.74
3.89
0.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
55.74
21.33
3
1.48
Sundry Creditors
-3.75
-1.73
-0.75
-0.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.32
-6.04
-6.37
-2.16
Cash
18.22
4.06
1.67
0.5
Total Assets
165.15
51.2
7.93
4.2
