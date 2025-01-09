Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Management Discussions

At PhantomFX, we blend artistic vision with technological innovation to create visually stunning and emotionally resonant digital experiences. Our expertise in visual effects spans across film, web series, and commercials, where we seamlessly integrate imagination and reality. With a focus on precision and detail, we deliver tailored solutions that elevate storytelling and captivate global audiences. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our ability to manage complex VFX projects, consistently exceeding client expectations. We believe in the power of visual effects to transform narratives and bring extraordinary ideas to life.

Economy Overview

Global Economic Overview

Global economic growth is expected to moderate due to a combination of factors including high inflation, tightening financial conditions, and geopolitical uncertainties. Advanced economies are likely to see slower growth compared to emerging markets. Emerging markets are showing stronger growth potential compared to advanced economies, driven by robust domestic demand, ongoing industrialization, and favourable demographic trends. Continued innovation and adoption of new technologies are driving productivity improvements and creating new economic opportunities, particularly in sectors like digital services, green energy, and healthcare. Many governments are prioritizing infrastructure development, particularly in emerging markets. This investment is expected to boost economic growth, create jobs, and improve long-term productivity.

The global economy is facing significant challenges, including inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and slower growth in key regions like the US, EU, and China. Despite these hurdles, certain industries are poised for growth, particularly those aligned with digital transformation, renewable energy, healthcare, e-commerce, green technologies, and semiconductors. These sectors are benefiting from increased investments and the accelerated adoption of technologies and sustainable practices, driven by the pandemics impact and ongoing environmental concerns. The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption across various sectors. Companies are investing heavily in digital infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity. The demand for digital content, including streaming services, online gaming, and virtual experiences, continues to rise globally. This growth is driven by the increasing consumption of digital media across various devices and platforms. Technological innovations, such as AI-driven content creation, virtual reality, and augmented reality (AR), are revolutionizing the VFX and media industries. These advancements are enabling more immersive and realistic content, driving consumer engagement.

Indian Economic Overview

Indias real GDP is projected to grow between 6.5% and 7% in FY 2024-25, demonstrating resilience despite global economic uncertainties. The economy grew by 8.2% in FY 2024, surpassing the 8% mark in three out of four quarters, driven by stable consumption demand and improving investment. The agriculture, industry, and services sectors contributed 17.7%, 27.6%, and 54.7% to the overall GVA, respectively. The manufacturing and construction sectors both grew by 9.9% in FY 2024. Retail inflation moderated to 5.4% after averaging 6.7% in FY 2023, reflecting successful measures by the government and RBI.

Indias fiscal position strengthened with the Union Governments fiscal deficit reduced to 5.6% of GDP in FY 2024. Capital expenditure increased by 28.2% to _9.5 lakh crore, driving growth in sectors like infrastructure and defense. The banking sector showed marked improvement, with the GNPA ratio declining to a 12-year low of 2.8%. The external sector remained robust, with service exports reaching a record USD 341.1 billion and forex reserves covering 11 months of projected imports. The female labor force participation rate rose to 37% in 2022-23, driven by increased rural women participation.

Industry Overview

Global VFX Industry

The global Animation and VFX industry is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by transformative trends and innovations. With the market size expected to soar from USD 179.78 billion in 2024 to USD 311.46 billion by 2029, the industry is set to achieve a robust CAGR of 9.43%. This expansion is underpinned by the increasing integration of animation and VFX across various sectors, notably in film and television, where production budgets are escalating as studios strive to deliver visually stunning and ambitious projects. The global reach of digital platforms has further fuelled this trend, enabling broader international distribution and access to content.

Key growth drivers include the surge in demand for 3D-UHD animated films, the rising popularity of video streaming services, and the strategic outsourcing of VFX processes to optimize costs. As studios and content creators seek to meet the growing appetite for high-quality visuals, technological advancements are playing a pivotal role. The integration of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality into animation and VFX workflows is enhancing creative possibilities and viewer experiences, while the expansion of OTT services is driving demand across emerging markets.

Recent developments highlight the industrys resilience and adaptability, particularly in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted production and post-production workflows. However, the industrys swift recovery and ongoing innovations underscore its robust potential for continued growth.

Leading companies, such as DNEG, are capitalizing on these opportunities by making strategic investments and expanding their service offerings to meet the evolving demands of the media and entertainment sectors. This dynamic landscape ensures that the animation and VFX industries will continue to evolve, pushing the boundaries of whats possible in visual storytelling and content creation.

Looking ahead, the future of the global Animation and VFX industry is bright, with continued technological integration, rising global content consumption, and expanding digital platforms set to drive sustained growth. As new markets emerge and audience expectations rise, the industry is poised to reach unprecedented heights, delivering cutting-edge visual experiences across an increasingly diverse range of platforms and media.

Indian VFX Industry

The Indian VFX industry has evolved into a global powerhouse, increasingly recognized for its technical expertise and cost-effective solutions. With a significant portion of its revenue coming from international projects, Indian VFX studios have established themselves as vital players in the global content creation ecosystem. The industry has grown rapidly, fueled by a combination of domestic and international demand, advancements in technology, and government initiatives aimed at boosting the sector.

Recent Developments

Impact of International Strikes:

The recent strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) led to significant production delays, affecting over 48 films and 46 TV shows. This disruption had a direct impact on Indian VFX studios, which derive around 70% of their revenues from international projects. To mitigate the impact, Indian studios sought domestic collaborations and explored new international markets, showcasing their resilience and adaptability.

OTT Budget Cuts:

Major OTT platforms, including Disney+ and Netflix, have scaled back their content spending. Disney+ reduced its entertainment cash content expenditure by USD 4.5 billion in 2023, while Netflix slashed its budget to USD 13 billion, down from a projected USD 17 billion. This resulted in a 16% decrease in Netflixs original programming, posing challenges for VFX studios reliant on OTT content.

Domestic Market Resilience:

Despite challenges in the international market, the domestic Indian film industry remains robust. High-budget films such as ‘Animal and ‘Kalki 2898 AD have allocated 25% to 30% of their budgets to VFX, underscoring the increasing importance of visual effects in Indian cinema. Films like ‘Adipurush and ‘Salaar have also set new benchmarks with extensive VFX integration, featuring thousands of VFX shots.

Advancements in VFX Technology:

Indian VFX studios are embracing new technologies such as AI, machine learning, and real-time rendering. These innovations are enhancing efficiency, automating complex tasks like upscaling and CGI pre-visualization, and enabling real-time visualization of intricate scenes. This technological shift is helping Indian studios maintain a competitive edge in the global market.

Virtual Production:

The adoption of virtual production techniques in India has been slower compared to developed markets, mainly due to longer break-even timelines and challenges in integrating these technologies with traditional filmmaking practices. However, the few virtual production studios in India are increasingly being used by local producers, although they have yet to attract significant international clientele.

Government Initiatives:

The Indian government is actively promoting the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC in Mumbai aims to provide a significant boost to the industry. Additionally, the audio-visual co-production agreement between India and Canada is expected to facilitate cultural exchange and collaboration, further strengthening Indias position in the global VFX market.

Growth Drivers

Rising Domestic Demand:

The increasing integration of VFX in major Indian films, where VFX accounts for a significant portion of the budget, is driving domestic growth. The success of VFX-heavy films is encouraging more filmmakers to invest in advanced visual effects.

Technological Advancements:

The adoption of AI, machine learning, and real-time rendering technologies is enhancing the efficiency and quality of VFX production in India. These advancements are enabling studios to offer world-class services at competitive prices.

Global Market Integration:

Despite the challenges posed by international strikes and budget cuts, the Indian VFX industry continues to be a preferred outsourcing destination for global studios due to its cost-effective services and skilled workforce.

Government Support:

Government initiatives, including the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC and international collaboration agreements, are providing the necessary infrastructure and support for the industrys growth.

Key Challenges

Impact of International Strikes:

The reliance on international projects makes the Indian VFX industry vulnerable to external disruptions, such as strikes and budget cuts in Hollywood.

OTT Platform Budget Reductions:

The reduction in content spending by major OTT platforms is limiting opportunities for Indian VFX studios, which have been increasingly dependent on these platforms for business.

Slow Adoption of Virtual Production:

The slow adoption of virtual production techniques in India, due to high costs and integration challenges, is limiting the industrys ability to fully leverage this emerging technology.

Outlook

The Indian VFX industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by rising domestic demand, continued global integration, and technological advancements. However, the industry must address challenges related to its reliance on international markets and the slow adoption of new technologies like virtual production.

The Indian governments support, coupled with increasing international collaborations, positions the industry well for future expansion. As the global entertainment landscape evolves, the Indian VFX sector is expected to play an increasingly prominent role, leveraging its strengths in creativity, technology, and cost-effectiveness to capture a larger share of the global market.

The Indian VFX industry stands at the cusp of a significant transformation. With the right blend of technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and government support, it is well-positioned to overcome current challenges and achieve new heights in the global visual effects arena. As India continues to enhance its digital infrastructure and embrace cutting-edge technologies, its VFX industry is set to become a global leader in visual storytelling and immersive experiences.

Review of Operations

PhantomFX is one of the leading creative visual effects studios delivering comprehensive services for film, web series, and commercials. Headquartered in Chennai, India, with key locations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, the UK, the US, Canada, and Dubai, PhantomFX ensures global coordination and top-tier quality. Renowned for its creative expertise and industry-leading standards, PhantomFX holds the Certified TPN designation and was listed on the NSE Emerge platform in October 2022.

Acquisition of Majority Stake in Tippett Studio

In a landmark move for the visual effects industry, PHANTOMFX has acquired a majority stake in the esteemed Tippett Studio, founded by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Phil Tippett. This strategic acquisition, finalized in 2024, positions PhantomFX at the forefront of VFX innovation by integrating Tippett Studios acclaimed legacy, known for its work on iconic films like *Jurassic Park* and *Star Wars*. Under this partnership, Tippett Studio will retain its name and operational autonomy while benefiting from the creative leadership of Phil Tippett and the strategic guidance of Gary Mundell, CEO of Tippett North America, and Cliff McDowell, COO for North America. The acquisition also includes Tippett Productions, a new Canadian venture dedicated to original content creation. This collaboration underscores PhantomFXs commitment to enhancing creativity, advancing VFX technology, and expanding its global footprint in the visual effects industry. Setting New VFX Benchmark with Record-Breaking Release of Ayalaan PHANTOMFX has achieved a pivotal milestone in the Indian film industry with the release of the sci-fi epic "Ayalaan" on January 12, 2024. The film has garnered widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking visual effects and computer graphics, setting new industry standards and establishing PhantomFX as a leader in VFX innovation. With over 4500 VFX shots, Ayalaan has transformed audience experiences and redefined cinematic excellence in Indian cinema. The films remarkable success is evidenced by its rapid achievement of over _50 crores in global box office revenue within just four days, underscoring its universal appeal and the studios exceptional contribution to the art of visual storytelling. New Advances in Automation and Virtual Production

_ Revolutionary Automation Tools: Boost production efficiency by 10-15% with advanced automation, allowing artists to focus on creativity.

_ State-of-the-Art Virtual Production Unit: Real-time technology enables virtual interaction with 3D sets, enhancing pre production accuracy and experience.

_ AI Research and Development: Integration of cutting-edge AI solutions to elevate visual effects quality and productivity.

_ Photorealistic Virtual Sets: New service offering lifelike virtual environments for enhanced visual storytelling.

Financial Highlights

In FY24, the company continued its strong growth trajectory, with revenue reaching _89.33 crores, a significant increase from _57.89 crores in FY23. This growth was underpinned by the expansion in project deliveries and higher-margin overseas business. EBITDA also saw a substantial rise to _39.02 crores, with the EBITDA margin improving to 43.00%. The companys profitability was further demonstrated by the increase in PAT to _24.11 crores, with a PAT margin of 26.66%. These improvements indicate that the companys strategic focus on operational efficiency and margin enhancement is yielding positive results.

Fixed assets grew from _10.40 crores in FY23 to _18.16 crores in FY24, reflecting ongoing investments in infrastructure.

The company demonstrated remarkable growth in FY24, driven by increased project deliveries, overseas business expansion, and operational efficiency. Significant investments in capacity and capabilities are expected to further bolster financial performance in the coming years. However, the increase in working capital, particularly trade receivables, and rising liabilities are areas to monitor closely.

The Movies segment remained the dominant contributor, generating _56.73 crores, up from _47.78 crores in FY23. The Series segment also showed robust growth, nearly doubling its revenue from _9.76 crores in FY23 to _18.72 crores in FY24, reflecting the companys ability to capitalize on the rising demand for serialized content, possibly driven by the surge in streaming platforms. The most notable growth, however, came from the Commercials segment, which saw a dramatic increase in revenue from _0.35 crores in FY23 to _13.88 crores in FY24. The diversification of revenue streams, with substantial contributions from all three segments, positions the company well for sustained growth, reducing its reliance on any single segment and enhancing its resilience against market fluctuations.

Ratio Analysis

Particulars FY23 FY24 Change (%) Debtors Turnover Ratio 5.90 2.68 (54.56) Current Ratio 3.65 5.16 41.57 Debt-Equity Ratio 0.16 0.14 (9.89) Interest Coverage Ratio 40.67 19.15 (52.92) EBITDA Margin (%) 39.97 43.15 7.96 Net Profit Margin (%) 27.57 26.66 3.41 Return on Net Worth (%) 36.63 16.66 119.87

Opportunities & Threats

Opportunities

Growth in Streaming Services and Digital Content

_ Increasing demand for high-quality VFX in streaming platforms, web series, and digital content.

_ Expanding market opportunities and potential for increased revenue.

_ Develop tailored VFX solutions for digital platforms and engage with OTT content creators.

Advancements in AI and Automation

_ Integration of AI and automation in VFX production processes to enhance efficiency and creativity.

_ Improved production speed, reduced costs, and enhanced visual quality.

_ Invest in AI research and development, incorporate cutting-edge tools and techniques.

Expansion into Emerging Markets

_ Growing entertainment and media sectors in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America.

_ New revenue streams and diversified market presence.

_ Establish partnerships and local presence in key emerging markets.

Virtual Production and Real-Time Technologies

_ Increasing adoption of virtual production and real-time technologies in filmmaking and content creation.

_ New business opportunities and potential for innovative project offerings.

_ Enhance capabilities in virtual production and offer comprehensive solutions to clients.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

_ Opportunities for growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of Tippett Studio.

_ Expanded capabilities, market reach, and access to new creative talent.

_ Continue to seek strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities that align with business goals.

_ PhantomFX is planning to venture into animation and gaming segments to broaden service offerings and tap into new markets.

Threats

International Market Volatility

_ Fluctuations in international markets due to geopolitical tensions, economic instability, or trade policies could impact global project revenues and cost structures.

_ Potential delays in international projects, increased costs, and revenue fluctuations.

_ Diversify project portfolio and strengthen relationships with multiple international clients.

Technology and Innovation Risks

_ Rapid technological changes and the risk of not keeping pace with advancements in VFX and virtual production technologies.

_ Potential obsolescence of current technologies, loss of competitive edge.

_ Invest in R&D and technology upgrades, maintain partnerships with technology providers.

Economic Downturn and Budget Cuts

_ Economic slowdowns and reduced budgets for film and TV productions can impact demand for VFX services.

_ Reduced revenue from clients, potential project delays or cancellations.

_ Focus on diversifying services and targeting different market segments.

Talent Retention and Recruitment

_ Difficulty in attracting and retaining skilled VFX professionals in a competitive market.

_ Potential impact on project delivery and quality.

_ Offer competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and a positive work environment.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks

_ Changes in regulations or compliance requirements in different markets, including data protection and intellectual property laws.

_ Legal risks, potential fines, and increased compliance costs.

_ Regularly review and update compliance practices, engage with legal experts.

Risk Management

Phantom Digital understands that its business is subject to risks and uncertainties that could have short-term and long-term implications. Business risks are constantly evolving in a rapidly changing business environment with dynamic customer requirements. As a result, there is significant variation in the risks landscape across businesses. The Company constantly monitors the external environment to identify potential emerging risks and their impact on our business. The Company evaluates risks impacting its strategic, operational, compliance and reporting objectives.

Its robust and resilient risk management framework is guided by the Risk Management Committee of the Board, involving Independent Directors and Senior Management. The Risk Management Committee monitors risk management efforts and provides insights for effective risk management across our operations. In line with the Listing Regulations, cyber security risk is included in the risk management plan.

In the opinion of the Board there has been no identification of elements of risk that may threaten the existence of the Company.

Outlook

PhantomFX is well-positioned to leverage emerging trends and continue its trajectory of growth in the VFX industry. The companys strategic focus on expanding into digital and streaming markets, coupled with its investment in advanced technologies such as AI and virtual production, positions it to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality visual effects. The recent acquisition of Tippett Studio further strengthens its capabilities and market reach, providing a solid foundation for future expansion.

As global content consumption evolves, PhantomFXs adaptability and innovation will be key to navigating market volatility and capturing new opportunities. The companys emphasis on strategic partnerships and diversification of services will enhance its resilience against economic fluctuations and regulatory changes. Overall, PhantomFX is poised for continued success, with a clear path towards sustaining growth and solidifying its position as a leader in the VFX industry.

Internal Control Systems & their Adequacy

At Phantom Digital, the internal control mechanism is designed to protect its assets and authorise, record, and correctly report all transactions on time. It conforms to the local statutory requirements and meets the highest global standards and practices to remain competitive in evolving business dynamics.

The internal control framework monitors and assesses all risks associated with current activities and corporate profile, including scientific and development risks, partner interest risks, commercial and financial risks.

While ensuring flawless execution of accounting and financial processes, the internal control mechanism reviews the manual and automated processes for transaction approval. The Audit

Committee reviews the internal audit plan, verifies the adequacy of the control system, marks its audit observations, and monitors the sustainability of the remedial measures.

Human Resource

At PhantomFX, we prioritize the development of our employees. We have implemented various initiatives to support their growth, including performance appraisal, learning management, talent cultivation, and training programs. Our HR policies promote employee contentment, motivation, and retention through an open-door ethos, flexibility, and transparent communication. We actively identify potential leaders and maintain a reservoir of talent, enabling us to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technology and environmental shifts. Our symbiotic relationship between our human capital and strategic framework positions PhantomFX for continued success. Our workforce had grown to over 552 employees by the end of March 2024, and continues to expand.

Cautionary Statement

The Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, and other information expressed in the Management Discussion and Analysis may be considered forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company cannot guarantee.

Several circumstances, some of which the Company may not have direct control over, could have a substantial impact on the Companys operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from such projections, whether expressed or implied, because it would be beyond the Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy. The Company assumes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to publicly amend, modify, or revise them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of the statement on the basis of subsequent development, information, or events.

The Management of Phantom Digital Effects Limited (PhantomFX, or the Company) presents below an analysis of its performance during the year under review, i.e., accounting year ended 31st March, 2024 (for the period April 1, 2023 up to March 31, 2024).