Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Summary

Phantom Digital Effects Limited was originally incorporated on February 2, 2016 as a Private Limited Company under the name Phantom Digital Effects Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company on July 21, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Phantom Digital Effects Limited on July 29, 2022. Promoter Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar started the journey of VFX and animation in the year 2011 by taking up small projects. The Company is a creative VFX studio, specializing in Film, Web series and Commercial. The Company support production houses by providing end to end services. As a TPN Certified studio, it offers a wide range of VFX services. The companys specializations include, completing a Shot with final compositing, creating 3D elements, photoreal creatures, and environments, rig/ wire removal, paint cleanup, rotoscopy, 3D matchmove, 3D animation (storyboard, animation), pre-visualization Game cinematics and Fire / water Fx and other natural phenomena 3D ride animation.The Company is a Certified Trusted Partner Network company, full-fledged creative studio, based in India with offices operating in US and Canada. It provide high-end visual effects solutions for commercials, feature films, and television media globally. It offers all sorts of creative VFX works, ranging from Final Compositing and Roto to creating 3D Elements, Photo real creatures and Environments, 3D matchmove, and Animations.The Company conduct operations to provide reliable, cost-effective and high-quality VFX shots at competitive price for the US and European markets. Apart from this, it has the flexibility to work on any kind of project, either small or large, with faster turnaround and scalability to generate long-term value for the Company. It has a team of creative-driven professionals, who are capable of managing all sorts of VFX production tasks every single step of the way to deliver high-quality, industry standard content for the client. The team of talented and passionate creatives at Phantom are capable of handling projects of any scale and complexity employee experience. The Companys production process is equipped with lasted technologies, equipment and software. Besides, it brings the latest modern technology in the project execution so that best of the VFX effect is delivered in the ultimate scene. TPN (Trusted Partner Network), owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in USA, is a global, industrywide film and television content protection initiative. The TPN helps companies prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of their customers movies and television shows prior to their intended release and seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within the industry. TPN assessment is well acknowledged by big studios like Walt Disney Studios, Universal City Studios, Warner Bros., Netflix Studios and so forth.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer aggregating 30,63,600 Equity Shares by raising funds of Rs 29.10 Crore comprising a fresh issue of 26,40,000 Equity Shares to Rs 25.08 Crore and 4,23,600 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 4.02 Crore through Offer for Sale in October, 2022. In 2023, the Company expanded the operations in Hyderabad. In 2024, the Company acquired Tippett Studio, the legendary visual effects production company.