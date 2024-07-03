SectorEntertainment
Open₹615.8
Prev. Close₹603.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹186.58
Day's High₹615.8
Day's Low₹615.8
52 Week's High₹603.75
52 Week's Low₹99.2
Book Value₹51.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)788.05
P/E84.92
EPS7.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.41
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.47
10.25
8.27
8.17
Net Worth
22.88
11.35
9.37
9.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
67.32
25.73
30.64
23.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.32
25.73
30.64
23.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.16
0.2
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanghamitra Borgohain
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Sangwan
Whole-time Director
Anuj Kumar Poddar
Independent Director
Steve A Pereira
Independent Director
Aditya Rungta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Goel.
Reports by Z-Tech (India) Ltd
Summary
Z-Tech (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Z-Tech (India) Private Limited dated November 09, 1994, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Z-Tech (India) Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2024.The Company originally designs civil engineering products and services with state-of-the-art specialty in Geo- Technical Specialised Solutions in the field of infrastructure and civil construction projects to India. In addition to this, it is engaged in the waste management sector, where it focus in creating theme parks through the utilization of recycled scrap materials.Apart from this, the Company operate in 3 distinct sectors in providing innovative, safe and eco-friendly engineering solutions including, Sustainable Theme Park Development; Industrial Wastewater Management and Geo Technical Specialised Solutions. Earlier, the Company was providing Geo Technical Specialised Solutions, however, it started providing Industrial Wastewater Management Services in FY 2022, and Sustainable Theme Parks services in FY 2023.Sustainable Theme Park Development includes creating beautification artwork and infrastructure, landscape designing, sourcing and execution of waste materials and transforming them into meaningful and attractive show pieces. It involves incorporating throughout the planning, design, a
Read More
The Z-Tech India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Z-Tech India Ltd is ₹788.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Z-Tech India Ltd is 84.92 and 13.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Z-Tech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Z-Tech India Ltd is ₹99.2 and ₹603.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Z-Tech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 475.00%, 6 Month at 132.79%, 3 Month at 30.32% and 1 Month at 48.38%.
