Summary

Z-Tech (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Z-Tech (India) Private Limited dated November 09, 1994, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Z-Tech (India) Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2024.The Company originally designs civil engineering products and services with state-of-the-art specialty in Geo- Technical Specialised Solutions in the field of infrastructure and civil construction projects to India. In addition to this, it is engaged in the waste management sector, where it focus in creating theme parks through the utilization of recycled scrap materials.Apart from this, the Company operate in 3 distinct sectors in providing innovative, safe and eco-friendly engineering solutions including, Sustainable Theme Park Development; Industrial Wastewater Management and Geo Technical Specialised Solutions. Earlier, the Company was providing Geo Technical Specialised Solutions, however, it started providing Industrial Wastewater Management Services in FY 2022, and Sustainable Theme Parks services in FY 2023.Sustainable Theme Park Development includes creating beautification artwork and infrastructure, landscape designing, sourcing and execution of waste materials and transforming them into meaningful and attractive show pieces. It involves incorporating throughout the planning, design, a

