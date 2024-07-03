iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Z-Tech (India) Ltd Share Price

615.8
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open615.8
  • Day's High615.8
  • 52 Wk High603.75
  • Prev. Close603.75
  • Day's Low615.8
  • 52 Wk Low 99.2
  • Turnover (lac)186.58
  • P/E84.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.2
  • EPS7.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)788.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Z-Tech (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

615.8

Prev. Close

603.75

Turnover(Lac.)

186.58

Day's High

615.8

Day's Low

615.8

52 Week's High

603.75

52 Week's Low

99.2

Book Value

51.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

788.05

P/E

84.92

EPS

7.11

Divi. Yield

0

Z-Tech (India) Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Z-Tech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Z-Tech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.74%

Non-Promoter- 1.79%

Institutions: 1.79%

Non-Institutions: 37.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Z-Tech (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.41

1.1

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.47

10.25

8.27

8.17

Net Worth

22.88

11.35

9.37

9.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

67.32

25.73

30.64

23.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.32

25.73

30.64

23.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.16

0.2

0.48

View Annually Results

Z-Tech (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Z-Tech (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanghamitra Borgohain

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Sangwan

Whole-time Director

Anuj Kumar Poddar

Independent Director

Steve A Pereira

Independent Director

Aditya Rungta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Goel.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Z-Tech (India) Ltd

Summary

Z-Tech (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Z-Tech (India) Private Limited dated November 09, 1994, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Z-Tech (India) Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2024.The Company originally designs civil engineering products and services with state-of-the-art specialty in Geo- Technical Specialised Solutions in the field of infrastructure and civil construction projects to India. In addition to this, it is engaged in the waste management sector, where it focus in creating theme parks through the utilization of recycled scrap materials.Apart from this, the Company operate in 3 distinct sectors in providing innovative, safe and eco-friendly engineering solutions including, Sustainable Theme Park Development; Industrial Wastewater Management and Geo Technical Specialised Solutions. Earlier, the Company was providing Geo Technical Specialised Solutions, however, it started providing Industrial Wastewater Management Services in FY 2022, and Sustainable Theme Parks services in FY 2023.Sustainable Theme Park Development includes creating beautification artwork and infrastructure, landscape designing, sourcing and execution of waste materials and transforming them into meaningful and attractive show pieces. It involves incorporating throughout the planning, design, a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Z-Tech India Ltd share price today?

The Z-Tech India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Z-Tech India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Z-Tech India Ltd is ₹788.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Z-Tech India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Z-Tech India Ltd is 84.92 and 13.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Z-Tech India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Z-Tech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Z-Tech India Ltd is ₹99.2 and ₹603.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Z-Tech India Ltd?

Z-Tech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 475.00%, 6 Month at 132.79%, 3 Month at 30.32% and 1 Month at 48.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Z-Tech India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Z-Tech India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.75 %
Institutions - 1.79 %
Public - 37.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Z-Tech (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.