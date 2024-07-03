Z-Tech (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
19.04
16.23
22.14
15.83
18.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.04
16.23
22.14
15.83
18.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.01
0.03
-0.36
0.39
Total Income
19.31
16.24
22.18
15.46
18.97
Total Expenditure
15.2
12.86
18.72
13.44
13.8
PBIDT
4.11
3.38
3.46
2.02
5.17
Interest
0.03
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.02
PBDT
4.08
3.37
3.42
2
5.15
Depreciation
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.2
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.98
0.81
0.84
0.49
1.37
Deferred Tax
-0.07
0.03
-0.27
0.24
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
3
2.35
2.7
1.06
3.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3
2.35
2.7
1.06
3.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3
2.35
2.7
1.06
3.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.34
2.26
2.87
1.13
33.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.8
12.8
9.41
9.41
1.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.58
20.82
15.62
12.76
27.81
PBDTM(%)
21.42
20.76
15.44
12.63
27.7
PATM(%)
15.75
14.47
12.19
6.69
19.79
