Z-Tech (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

628.1
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

19.04

16.23

22.14

15.83

18.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.04

16.23

22.14

15.83

18.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.01

0.03

-0.36

0.39

Total Income

19.31

16.24

22.18

15.46

18.97

Total Expenditure

15.2

12.86

18.72

13.44

13.8

PBIDT

4.11

3.38

3.46

2.02

5.17

Interest

0.03

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.02

PBDT

4.08

3.37

3.42

2

5.15

Depreciation

0.17

0.17

0.16

0.2

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.98

0.81

0.84

0.49

1.37

Deferred Tax

-0.07

0.03

-0.27

0.24

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

3

2.35

2.7

1.06

3.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3

2.35

2.7

1.06

3.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3

2.35

2.7

1.06

3.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.34

2.26

2.87

1.13

33.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.8

12.8

9.41

9.41

1.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.58

20.82

15.62

12.76

27.81

PBDTM(%)

21.42

20.76

15.44

12.63

27.7

PATM(%)

15.75

14.47

12.19

6.69

19.79

