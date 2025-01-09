Z-Tech (India) Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021. One should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with our section titled "Financial Statements" and the chapter titled "Financial Information" on page 214 of the Red Herring Prospectus. This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 26 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements and for further details regarding forward-looking statements, kindly refer the chapter titled "Forward-Looking Statements" on page 18 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Unless otherwise stated, the financial information of our Company used in this section has been derived from the Restated Financial Information. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Z- Tech India Limited, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our Restated Financial Statements for period ended March 31, 2024 and Financial Years 2023, 2022 & 2021 included in this Red Herring Prospectus beginning on page 214 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company is engaged in providing innovative, safe and eco-friendly engineering solutions to our customers. These solutions include three major categories:

1. Sustainable Theme Park Development

2. Industrial Waste Water Management

3. Geo Technical Specialised Solutions

Sustainable Theme Park Development includes but not limited to creating beautification artwork and infrastructure, landscape designing, sourcing and execution of waste materials and transforming them into meaningful and attractive show pieces. It involves incorporating environmentally friendly practices and responsible resource management throughout the planning, design, and operational phases of the project. It goes beyond traditional development approaches by prioritizing ecological, social, and economic considerations.

Industrial Waste Water Management involves the systematic treatment and responsible handling of wastewater generated by industrial processes. The goal is to mitigate the environmental impact of potentially harmful substances, promote water conservation, and even extract valuable resources from the wastewater. Under this segment, we have acquired GEIST, a water treatment technology, developing solutions for the recovery of chemicals from industrial waste water streams. It offers Turnkey Solutions for achieving profitable zero liquid discharge (ZLD). This technology is also termed as WOOW (Wealth out of Waste) Technologies.

Geo Technical Specialised Solutions includes but not limited to reinforcement of soil walls and slopes, slope stabilization, retaining structures, ground improvement, riverside erosion control, coastal protection and similar activities. These services are offered including designing, supplying and construction undertaken by the companys in-house chartered engineers and backed up by a full indemnity supervision team.

Our highly competent team of engineers and trained technicians spearhead the process to timely deliver the solutions at your doorstep. We have a strong, diverse, and dedicated leadership and delivery team that is positioning the firm for growth and for the seamless transition of the next generation of leaders.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR

As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and BRLM, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed inthe Red Herring Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months except as follows:

The Board of Directors of our Company has approved and passed resolution on January 12, 2024 to authorize the Board of Directors to raise the funds by way of Initial Public Offering.

The Shareholders of our Company has approved and passed resolution on January 17, 2024, in Extra ordinary General Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to raise the funds by way of Initial Public Offering.

The Shareholders of our company appointed Anuj Kumar Poddar as Whole Time Director, in the Annual General Meeting held on January 17, 2024.

The shareholders of our Company appointed Mr. Pradeep Sangwan as Non-Executive and Non- Independent Director in the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023.

The board of directors in its meeting held on January 12, 2024 appointed Mr. Ashish Goel as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. January 12, 2024

The board of directors in its meeting held on January 12, 2024 appointed Mr. Anjani Goyal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Shareholders of our company appointed Ms. Sanghamitra Borgohain as Managing Director, in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 17, 2024.

The shareholders of our Company appointed Aditya Rungta and Steve Austin Pereira as Independent Directors in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 17, 2024.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 26 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Changes, if any, in the regulations / regulatory framework / economic policies in India and / or in foreign countries, which affect national & international finance.

Companys results of operations and financial performance;

Performance of Companys competitors;

Significant developments in India‘s economic and fiscal policies;

Failure to adapt to the changing needs of industry and in particular government policies and regulations may adversely affect our business and financial condition;

Volatility in the Indian and global capital market.

DISCUSSION ON CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF OPERATION

PARTICULARS For the period ended on 31-03- 2024 % of total income 31-03- 2023 % of total income 31-03- 2022 % of total income 31-03- 2021 % of total income 1 Revenue From Operations 6,731.82 99.92% 2,572.50 99.39% 3,063.92 99.35% 2,348.11 98.01% Other Income 5.19 0.08% 15.90 0.61% 19.97 0.65% 47.56 1.99% Total Income 6,737.02 100% 2,588.40 100% 3,083.89 100% 2,395.67 100% 2 Expenditure (a) Cost of Material 4,911.58 72.90% 1,806.32 69.79% 2,331.24 75.59% 1,890.93 78.93% Consumed (b) Employee Benefits 373.76 5.55% 295.88 11.43% 313.15 10.15% 266.72 11.13% Expenses (c) Finance Costs 9.35 0.14% 6.45 0.25% 5.43 0.18% 5.97 0.25% (d) Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses 64.28 0.95% 43.37 1.68% 29.84 0.97% 16.59 0.69% (e) Other Expenses 327.79 4.87% 168.53 6.51% 388.09 12.58% 120.17 5.02% Total Expenses 5,686.76 84.41% 2,320.55 89.65% 3,067.76 99.48% 2,300.38 96.02% 3 Profit Before Exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax (I-II) 1,050.26 15.59% 267.85 10.35% 16.13 0.52% 95.29 3.98% 4 Exceptional and Extraordinary Items - - - - - - - - 5 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (III-IV) 1,050.26 15.59% 267.85 10.35% 16.13 0.52% 95.29 3.98% 6 Tax Expense: Current Tax 273.32 4.06% 68.79 2.66% 2.78 0.09% 23.03 0.96% Deferred Tax (2.21) (0.03%) 3.56 0.00% 5.93 0.06% 2.73 0.06% 7 Profit/(Loss) for the Year (V-VI) 779.15 11.57% 195.50 7.55% 7.42 0.24% 69.54 2.90% VII Earnings per Equity Share of Rs.10 Each* -Basic 8.62 2.24 0.10 0.73 -Diluted 8.62 2.24 0.10 0.73

DISCUSSION ON STANDALONE RESULT OF OPERATION

