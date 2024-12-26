Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

To consider other business matters

Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Z-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Z-Tech (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business Z-Tech (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024