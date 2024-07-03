Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹13.69
Prev. Close₹14.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.17
Day's High₹13.69
Day's Low₹13.69
52 Week's High₹29.4
52 Week's Low₹14.2
Book Value₹-39.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
95.91
95.88
95.86
95.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.73
118.88
115.18
284.17
Net Worth
101.64
214.76
211.04
379.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
244.5
669
707.66
1,146.18
yoy growth (%)
-63.45
-5.46
-38.25
-2.75
Raw materials
8.46
-2.97
1.42
-2.62
As % of sales
3.46
0.44
0.2
0.22
Employee costs
-31.38
-29.74
-46.25
-54.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-158.47
-99.34
140.43
211
Depreciation
-6.1
-8.18
-6.15
-5.32
Tax paid
-11.36
217.11
-63.42
-80.61
Working capital
133.82
-59.67
140.55
408.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.45
-5.46
-38.25
-2.75
Op profit growth
46.38
-137.83
-19.73
21.05
EBIT growth
71.52
-113.27
-18.13
22.74
Net profit growth
-85.36
-1,607.24
-40.93
15.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
139.89
680.63
373.13
261.97
813.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
139.89
680.63
373.13
261.97
813.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.52
76.01
92.56
126.76
120.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman & MD
Sunil Lulla
Chairman & Independent Directo
Dhirendra Swarup
Director & Chief Executive Off
Pradeep Dwivedi
Independent Director
Manmohan Kumar Sardana
Independent Director
Urvashi Saxena
Non Executive Director
Sagar S. Sadhwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Atkulwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eros International Media Ltd
Summary
Eros International Media Ltd was originally incorporated on August 19, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Rishima International Pvt Ltd. On July 25, 2000, the name of the company was changed from Rishima International Pvt Ltd to Eros Multimedia Pvt Ltd. On November 20, 2008, the company name was changed from Eros Multimedia Pvt Ltd to Eros International Media Pvt Ltd. Further, on September 16, 2009, the company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Eros International Media Ltd on November 18, 2009.The Company, a part of the Eros Group, is a global player within the Indian media and entertainment sector that has been in the business close to three decades. The Eros Group has an extensive film library and is in the business of sourcing Indian and other film content and exploiting it worldwide through its offices in India, UK, USA, UAE, Singapore, Australia, the Isle of Man and Fiji across formats such as theatres, home entertainment, television and digital new media.The company exclusively sources all Indian film content for the Eros Group and exploits such content across formats within India, Nepal and Bhutan. They have various rights to over 1,000 films that include Hindi, Tamil and other regional language films, including films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Om Shanti Om, Lage Raho Munnabhai and Love Aaj Kal, which we consider to be a key competitive advantage and an integral part of their business model. They also own rights to certain
The Eros International Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eros International Media Ltd is ₹131.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eros International Media Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eros International Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eros International Media Ltd is ₹14.2 and ₹29.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eros International Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.52%, 3 Years at -8.30%, 1 Year at -40.17%, 6 Month at -26.20%, 3 Month at -30.94% and 1 Month at -6.42%.
