Summary

Eros International Media Ltd was originally incorporated on August 19, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Rishima International Pvt Ltd. On July 25, 2000, the name of the company was changed from Rishima International Pvt Ltd to Eros Multimedia Pvt Ltd. On November 20, 2008, the company name was changed from Eros Multimedia Pvt Ltd to Eros International Media Pvt Ltd. Further, on September 16, 2009, the company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Eros International Media Ltd on November 18, 2009.The Company, a part of the Eros Group, is a global player within the Indian media and entertainment sector that has been in the business close to three decades. The Eros Group has an extensive film library and is in the business of sourcing Indian and other film content and exploiting it worldwide through its offices in India, UK, USA, UAE, Singapore, Australia, the Isle of Man and Fiji across formats such as theatres, home entertainment, television and digital new media.The company exclusively sources all Indian film content for the Eros Group and exploits such content across formats within India, Nepal and Bhutan. They have various rights to over 1,000 films that include Hindi, Tamil and other regional language films, including films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Om Shanti Om, Lage Raho Munnabhai and Love Aaj Kal, which we consider to be a key competitive advantage and an integral part of their business model. They also own rights to certain

