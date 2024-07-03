iifl-logo-icon 1
Eros International Media Ltd Share Price

13.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.69
  • Day's High13.69
  • 52 Wk High29.4
  • Prev. Close14.42
  • Day's Low13.69
  • 52 Wk Low 14.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-39.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.31
  • Div. Yield0
Eros International Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Eros International Media Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

arrow

Eros International Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.81%

Foreign: 6.80%

Indian: 9.44%

Non-Promoter- 2.05%

Institutions: 2.04%

Non-Institutions: 81.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eros International Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

95.91

95.88

95.86

95.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.73

118.88

115.18

284.17

Net Worth

101.64

214.76

211.04

379.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

244.5

669

707.66

1,146.18

yoy growth (%)

-63.45

-5.46

-38.25

-2.75

Raw materials

8.46

-2.97

1.42

-2.62

As % of sales

3.46

0.44

0.2

0.22

Employee costs

-31.38

-29.74

-46.25

-54.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-158.47

-99.34

140.43

211

Depreciation

-6.1

-8.18

-6.15

-5.32

Tax paid

-11.36

217.11

-63.42

-80.61

Working capital

133.82

-59.67

140.55

408.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.45

-5.46

-38.25

-2.75

Op profit growth

46.38

-137.83

-19.73

21.05

EBIT growth

71.52

-113.27

-18.13

22.74

Net profit growth

-85.36

-1,607.24

-40.93

15.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

139.89

680.63

373.13

261.97

813.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

139.89

680.63

373.13

261.97

813.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.52

76.01

92.56

126.76

120.26

Eros International Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eros International Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman & MD

Sunil Lulla

Chairman & Independent Directo

Dhirendra Swarup

Director & Chief Executive Off

Pradeep Dwivedi

Independent Director

Manmohan Kumar Sardana

Independent Director

Urvashi Saxena

Non Executive Director

Sagar S. Sadhwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshay Atkulwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eros International Media Ltd

Summary

Eros International Media Ltd was originally incorporated on August 19, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Rishima International Pvt Ltd. On July 25, 2000, the name of the company was changed from Rishima International Pvt Ltd to Eros Multimedia Pvt Ltd. On November 20, 2008, the company name was changed from Eros Multimedia Pvt Ltd to Eros International Media Pvt Ltd. Further, on September 16, 2009, the company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Eros International Media Ltd on November 18, 2009.The Company, a part of the Eros Group, is a global player within the Indian media and entertainment sector that has been in the business close to three decades. The Eros Group has an extensive film library and is in the business of sourcing Indian and other film content and exploiting it worldwide through its offices in India, UK, USA, UAE, Singapore, Australia, the Isle of Man and Fiji across formats such as theatres, home entertainment, television and digital new media.The company exclusively sources all Indian film content for the Eros Group and exploits such content across formats within India, Nepal and Bhutan. They have various rights to over 1,000 films that include Hindi, Tamil and other regional language films, including films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Om Shanti Om, Lage Raho Munnabhai and Love Aaj Kal, which we consider to be a key competitive advantage and an integral part of their business model. They also own rights to certain
Company FAQs

What is the Eros International Media Ltd share price today?

The Eros International Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eros International Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eros International Media Ltd is ₹131.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eros International Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eros International Media Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eros International Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eros International Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eros International Media Ltd is ₹14.2 and ₹29.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eros International Media Ltd?

Eros International Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.52%, 3 Years at -8.30%, 1 Year at -40.17%, 6 Month at -26.20%, 3 Month at -30.94% and 1 Month at -6.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eros International Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eros International Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.25 %
Institutions - 1.60 %
Public - 82.15 %

