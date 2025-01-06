Eros International Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
95.91
95.88
95.86
95.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.73
118.88
115.18
284.17
Net Worth
101.64
214.76
211.04
379.8
Minority Interest
Debt
254.45
546.58
582.35
581
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
356.09
761.34
793.39
960.8
Fixed Assets
354.21
535.56
699.15
869.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.89
44.92
45.03
45.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-119.96
173.99
12.93
8.76
Inventories
8.59
8.5
8.5
0.04
Inventory Days
12.68
0.02
Sundry Debtors
723.17
623.36
460.81
525.9
Debtor Days
687.91
286.92
Other Current Assets
34.05
113.58
85.94
56.33
Sundry Creditors
-325.51
-97.9
-126.73
-283.94
Creditor Days
189.18
154.91
Other Current Liabilities
-560.26
-473.55
-415.59
-289.56
Cash
76.95
6.87
36.28
37.11
Total Assets
356.09
761.34
793.39
960.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.