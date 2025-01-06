iifl-logo-icon 1
Eros International Media Ltd Balance Sheet

13.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

95.91

95.88

95.86

95.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.73

118.88

115.18

284.17

Net Worth

101.64

214.76

211.04

379.8

Minority Interest

Debt

254.45

546.58

582.35

581

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

356.09

761.34

793.39

960.8

Fixed Assets

354.21

535.56

699.15

869.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

44.89

44.92

45.03

45.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-119.96

173.99

12.93

8.76

Inventories

8.59

8.5

8.5

0.04

Inventory Days

12.68

0.02

Sundry Debtors

723.17

623.36

460.81

525.9

Debtor Days

687.91

286.92

Other Current Assets

34.05

113.58

85.94

56.33

Sundry Creditors

-325.51

-97.9

-126.73

-283.94

Creditor Days

189.18

154.91

Other Current Liabilities

-560.26

-473.55

-415.59

-289.56

Cash

76.95

6.87

36.28

37.11

Total Assets

356.09

761.34

793.39

960.8

