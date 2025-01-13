iifl-logo-icon 1
Eros International Media Ltd Key Ratios

13
(-5.04%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.26

-31.4

-11.56

11.36

Op profit growth

-130.2

-3.65

6.02

-7.8

EBIT growth

-97.65

-2.35

6.14

-2.2

Net profit growth

-712.71

-10.91

7.86

-3.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-12.18

34.19

24.34

20.3

EBIT margin

1.05

38.31

26.91

22.42

Net profit margin

-172.71

23.88

18.39

15.08

RoCE

0.32

11.91

14.01

15.24

RoNW

-20.13

2.69

3.42

3.69

RoA

-13.14

1.85

2.39

2.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-146.52

24.35

25.92

25.87

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-148.24

23.06

26.4

24.49

Book value per share

130.3

236.17

214.05

186.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.05

6.83

10.62

6.53

P/CEPS

-0.05

7.21

10.42

6.9

P/B

0.06

0.7

1.28

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

27.67

5.52

7.92

4.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-345.89

-19.53

-24.49

-24.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

280.57

231.8

120.13

106.79

Inventory days

0.42

0.44

0.5

16.17

Creditor days

-135.33

-178.69

-99.45

-75.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.12

-4.56

-6.91

-10.48

Net debt / equity

0.4

0.22

0.23

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-5.05

1.55

1.39

0.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.36

0.14

-0.21

-8.43

Employee costs

-4.65

-6.13

-5.03

-3.55

Other costs

-107.16

-59.81

-70.4

-67.7

