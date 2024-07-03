iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eros International Media Ltd Half Yearly Results

13.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

90.41

49.48

421.21

259.42

289.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90.41

49.48

421.21

259.42

289.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.73

36.79

16.85

59.16

30.62

Total Income

103.14

86.27

438.06

318.58

320.59

Total Expenditure

417.48

143.59

453.54

346.83

235.14

PBIDT

-314.34

-57.32

-15.48

-28.25

85.45

Interest

11.68

17.24

38.58

30.54

24.28

PBDT

-326.02

-74.56

-54.06

-58.79

61.17

Depreciation

2.17

2.5

3.51

3.32

3.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.74

-0.08

-0.07

0.04

-0.2

Deferred Tax

0.05

0.07

0.52

-0.39

11.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-338.98

-77.05

-58.02

-61.76

46.71

Minority Interest After NP

3.29

-4.51

-2.07

-1.16

0.43

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-342.27

-72.54

-55.95

-60.6

46.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-342.27

-72.54

-55.95

-60.6

46.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-8.03

0

-6.46

4.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

95.91

95.91

95.91

95.88

95.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-347.68

-115.84

-3.67

-10.88

29.46

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-374.93

-155.71

-13.77

-23.8

16.1

Eros Intl.Media: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eros International Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.