Eros International Media Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
90.41
49.48
421.21
259.42
289.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90.41
49.48
421.21
259.42
289.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.73
36.79
16.85
59.16
30.62
Total Income
103.14
86.27
438.06
318.58
320.59
Total Expenditure
417.48
143.59
453.54
346.83
235.14
PBIDT
-314.34
-57.32
-15.48
-28.25
85.45
Interest
11.68
17.24
38.58
30.54
24.28
PBDT
-326.02
-74.56
-54.06
-58.79
61.17
Depreciation
2.17
2.5
3.51
3.32
3.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.74
-0.08
-0.07
0.04
-0.2
Deferred Tax
0.05
0.07
0.52
-0.39
11.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-338.98
-77.05
-58.02
-61.76
46.71
Minority Interest After NP
3.29
-4.51
-2.07
-1.16
0.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-342.27
-72.54
-55.95
-60.6
46.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-342.27
-72.54
-55.95
-60.6
46.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-8.03
0
-6.46
4.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.91
95.91
95.91
95.88
95.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-347.68
-115.84
-3.67
-10.88
29.46
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-374.93
-155.71
-13.77
-23.8
16.1
