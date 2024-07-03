iifl-logo-icon 1
Eros International Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

13.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

81.05

273.58

305.01

154.42

658.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.05

273.58

305.01

154.42

658.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.76

78.46

73.15

92.57

61.16

Total Income

145.81

352.04

378.16

246.99

719.71

Total Expenditure

244.65

410.65

362.87

222.06

579.47

PBIDT

-98.84

-58.61

15.29

24.93

140.24

Interest

24.91

49.76

43.14

81.68

54.46

PBDT

-123.75

-108.37

-27.85

-56.75

85.78

Depreciation

3.66

4.97

5.47

7.71

8.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.35

0.04

-0.25

0

40.31

Deferred Tax

0.09

-0.03

-4.24

-4.01

-15.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-129.85

-113.35

-28.83

-60.45

52.57

Minority Interest After NP

-4.88

-1.92

-8.73

-2.05

-3.22

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-124.97

-111.43

-20.1

-58.4

55.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-124.97

-111.43

-20.1

-58.4

55.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.57

-2.76

-3.01

-6.32

5.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

95.91

95.88

95.88

95.81

95.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-121.94

-21.42

5.01

16.14

21.29

PBDTM(%)

-152.68

-39.61

-9.13

-36.75

13.02

PATM(%)

-160.2

-41.43

-9.45

-39.14

7.98

QUICKLINKS FOR Eros International Media Ltd

