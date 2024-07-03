Eros International Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
81.05
273.58
305.01
154.42
658.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.05
273.58
305.01
154.42
658.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.76
78.46
73.15
92.57
61.16
Total Income
145.81
352.04
378.16
246.99
719.71
Total Expenditure
244.65
410.65
362.87
222.06
579.47
PBIDT
-98.84
-58.61
15.29
24.93
140.24
Interest
24.91
49.76
43.14
81.68
54.46
PBDT
-123.75
-108.37
-27.85
-56.75
85.78
Depreciation
3.66
4.97
5.47
7.71
8.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.35
0.04
-0.25
0
40.31
Deferred Tax
0.09
-0.03
-4.24
-4.01
-15.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-129.85
-113.35
-28.83
-60.45
52.57
Minority Interest After NP
-4.88
-1.92
-8.73
-2.05
-3.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-124.97
-111.43
-20.1
-58.4
55.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-124.97
-111.43
-20.1
-58.4
55.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.57
-2.76
-3.01
-6.32
5.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.91
95.88
95.88
95.81
95.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-121.94
-21.42
5.01
16.14
21.29
PBDTM(%)
-152.68
-39.61
-9.13
-36.75
13.02
PATM(%)
-160.2
-41.43
-9.45
-39.14
7.98
