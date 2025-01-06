Eros International Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-158.47
-99.34
140.43
211
Depreciation
-6.1
-8.18
-6.15
-5.32
Tax paid
-11.36
217.11
-63.42
-80.61
Working capital
133.82
-59.67
140.55
408.49
Other operating items
Operating
-42.11
49.92
211.41
533.56
Capital expenditure
24.76
-771.22
286.79
446.04
Free cash flow
-17.34
-721.3
498.2
979.6
Equity raised
569.41
2,792.58
2,527.69
2,237.85
Investing
0
-10
-13
-5.17
Financing
422.05
209.2
354.9
481.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
974.11
2,270.48
3,367.79
3,694.21
