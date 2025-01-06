iifl-logo-icon 1
Eros International Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Eros Intl.Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-158.47

-99.34

140.43

211

Depreciation

-6.1

-8.18

-6.15

-5.32

Tax paid

-11.36

217.11

-63.42

-80.61

Working capital

133.82

-59.67

140.55

408.49

Other operating items

Operating

-42.11

49.92

211.41

533.56

Capital expenditure

24.76

-771.22

286.79

446.04

Free cash flow

-17.34

-721.3

498.2

979.6

Equity raised

569.41

2,792.58

2,527.69

2,237.85

Investing

0

-10

-13

-5.17

Financing

422.05

209.2

354.9

481.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

974.11

2,270.48

3,367.79

3,694.21

