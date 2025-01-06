iifl-logo-icon 1
Eros International Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

244.5

669

707.66

1,146.18

yoy growth (%)

-63.45

-5.46

-38.25

-2.75

Raw materials

8.46

-2.97

1.42

-2.62

As % of sales

3.46

0.44

0.2

0.22

Employee costs

-31.38

-29.74

-46.25

-54.13

As % of sales

12.83

4.44

6.53

4.72

Other costs

-332.66

-712.17

-462.28

-839.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

136.05

106.45

65.32

73.25

Operating profit

-111.08

-75.88

200.55

249.85

OPM

-45.43

-11.34

28.33

21.79

Depreciation

-6.1

-8.18

-6.15

-5.32

Interest expense

-109.43

-70.75

-74.88

-52.01

Other income

68.14

55.47

20.91

18.48

Profit before tax

-158.47

-99.34

140.43

211

Taxes

-11.36

217.11

-63.42

-80.61

Tax rate

7.16

-218.55

-45.16

-38.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-169.83

117.77

77

130.39

Exceptional items

0

-1,278.5

0

0

Net profit

-169.83

-1,160.73

77.01

130.39

yoy growth (%)

-85.36

-1,607.24

-40.93

15.76

NPM

-69.46

-173.5

10.88

11.37

