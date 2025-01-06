Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
244.5
669
707.66
1,146.18
yoy growth (%)
-63.45
-5.46
-38.25
-2.75
Raw materials
8.46
-2.97
1.42
-2.62
As % of sales
3.46
0.44
0.2
0.22
Employee costs
-31.38
-29.74
-46.25
-54.13
As % of sales
12.83
4.44
6.53
4.72
Other costs
-332.66
-712.17
-462.28
-839.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
136.05
106.45
65.32
73.25
Operating profit
-111.08
-75.88
200.55
249.85
OPM
-45.43
-11.34
28.33
21.79
Depreciation
-6.1
-8.18
-6.15
-5.32
Interest expense
-109.43
-70.75
-74.88
-52.01
Other income
68.14
55.47
20.91
18.48
Profit before tax
-158.47
-99.34
140.43
211
Taxes
-11.36
217.11
-63.42
-80.61
Tax rate
7.16
-218.55
-45.16
-38.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-169.83
117.77
77
130.39
Exceptional items
0
-1,278.5
0
0
Net profit
-169.83
-1,160.73
77.01
130.39
yoy growth (%)
-85.36
-1,607.24
-40.93
15.76
NPM
-69.46
-173.5
10.88
11.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.