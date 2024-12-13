|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financials standalone and consolidated along with other business. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29-11-2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 04/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. We hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of Eros International Media Limited (the Company) has been postponed due to the unavailability of some Directors and delay in finalization of consolidated accounts resulting in delay in issuance of Auditors Report thereon. The Company would inform the revised date for the Board meeting shortly, with due prior intimation as per extant regulation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within same locality and any other matter with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and any other matter with permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors based on Nomination & Remuneration Committee at their Meeting held on February 14, 2024, approved appointment of Mr. Vijay Thaker as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 14, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:15 p.m. and concluded at 6:45 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (Listing Regulations) we enclose the following: a) The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. b) Limited Review Report, issued by Haribhakti & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Summary of the Financial Results will be published in newspapers as required under the Listing Regulations. Un-audited Standalone Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
