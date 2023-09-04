AGM 26/09/2023 This is to inform that 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. The remote evoting facility is provided to the members of the Company. The cut-off date to determine the eligibility of Members to cast their votes electronically is Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2023) Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of Eros International Media Limited held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means Facility. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2023) Revised submission of proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September,2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024)