INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Eros International Media Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its loss (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

a) Note 53 regarding trade receivables from group entities. The Company has trade Receivables from group entities amounting to

42,384 Lakhs from Eros Worldwide FZ LLC ("EWW"), 7,476 Lakhs from Eros International Limited UK and 3,120 Lakhs from Eros International USA Inc. Receivable of 13,231 Lakhs (net of payables of 29,153 Lakhs) from EWW which are overdue for long period of time, payments for which are not forthcoming. Basis the management accounts provided to us for year ended March 31, 2023, Net Worth of above said group entities have fully eroded and have incurred losses during the year. Basis the matter of facts stated as above with respect to financial viability of these companies, we are unable to comment on the extent of the recoverability of the carrying value of the above receivables and the consequential effects on the loss for the year ended March 31, 2023.

b) Note 53 regarding no provision being created by the Company in respect of its trade receivables from group entities as per expected credit loss (ECL) in accordance with IND AS 109 Financial Instruments amounting to 20,513 Lakhs. The loss for the year ended March 31, 2023 is understated to that extent. The management considers that the since the receivable are from group entities, they are good and fully recoverable and hence no provision is required in respect of said receivables. Consequently, provision for expected credit loss and loss for the year is understated by

20,513 lakhs.

c) Note 58 wherein as mentioned, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has appointed Forensic Auditor to verify the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2018, March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and status on the matter as on date. In the absence of any conclusion of the matter as on date and receipt of communication from SEBI in this regard, we are unable to state impact, if any, this has on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 51 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements which indicates that the Company has incurred a net losses of

11,331 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023. As stated in Note 51, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 51, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The assumption of going concern is subject to Companys proposal to raise funds through monetization of its film/ music library rights as well as its noncore assets, mobilization of additional funds through recovery of dues from its group entities and other strategic initiatives.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

1. Note 56 with respect to the value of inventories which includes accumulated film rights costs amounting to 850 Lakhs as on March 31, 2023, we have relied on the management for realizable value of such inventory, being a technical matter.

2. Note 57 with respect to content advances given for film projects having aggregate value of 20,996 Lakhs (net of provision, gross

107,018 Lakhs) as on March 31, 2023, the management backed by valuation reports from an Independent valuer is of the opinion that adequate provision has been created in the books of account with respect to such advances and that the balance amount is recoverable and no further provision is required. This being a technical matter has been relied upon by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion section and material uncertainty related to going concern section above, as also further read with our observations in Emphasis of Matter para above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition Our audit procedures were performed to ensure the accuracy and compliance of the companys revenue recognition practices with relevant accounting standards which is as detailed below : (Refer Note No 30 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements) 1) Gaining an understanding of the design, implementation, and effectiveness of the companys key internal controls over the revenue recognition process. The company records theatrical income, license fees, and distribution revenue (net of sales-related taxes) when control of the associated products is transferred, and performance obligations are fulfilled according to the specific terms outlined in the contracts. The accounting treatment of revenue is a significant matter for our audit due to the different revenue streams involved and the level of judgment required. 2) Reviewing significant contracts executed near the year-end to ensure that revenue is recognized in the correct period. 3) Testing a sample of contracts across various revenue streams by reconciling the information to the contracts and verifying proof of delivery or transmission, as applicable, to ensure revenue recognition aligns with the principles of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". 4) Assessing the adequacy of the companys disclosure practices in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements, consolidated Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, was carried out and reported by Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants vide their modified audit report dated May 29, 2022, whose report has been furnished to us by the management and which has been relied upon by us for the purpose of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we report in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. The matters described under the Basis for Qualified Opinion, Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern and Emphasis of Matter section above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2";

h. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. Details of remuneration paid in excess of the limit laid down under this section are as given in Note 59 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements and is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting;

k. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 39 on Contingent Liabilities to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, during the year no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

(vi) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For Haribhakti & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.103523W / W100048

Sumant Sakhardande

Partner

Membership No. 034828 UDIN: 23034828BGWUES9098

Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2023

ANNEXURE "1" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of EROS International Media Limited ("the Company") on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023]

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner each year, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee), disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Inventory in the nature of films cost where the Company owns the rights are verified with reference to title documents/agreements. Inventory other than film rights has not been physically verified by the management during the year. Accordingly, we cannot comment on material discrepancies existing, if any.

(b) The Company has not obtained any sanctioned working capital limit during the year, from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to the following entities:

Amount in lakhs

Sr. No. Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans 1 Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil - Jointly Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil 33 Nil 2 Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2023 in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil 40 - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil - Jointly Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil 426 Nil

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided by the Company during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans have not been stipulated. Thus, we are unable to comment whether the repayments or receipts during the year are regular and report amounts overdue for more than ninety days, if any, as required under clause (iii) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, no demand has been raised by the Company till date and hence reporting under clause (iii) (c) and (iii) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There were no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has/have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended. Further, there were no instances of fresh loans being granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Details of the same are as below:

Amount in lakhs ()

Particulars All parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 131 Nil 40 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (A+B) 131 Nil 40 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loan to the total loans 12% Nil 4%

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii) (a) The Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases. During the year 2017-18, sales tax, value added tax, service tax and duty of excise subsumed in GST and are accordingly reported under GST

AND

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as follows:

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount in lakhs Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 0 ( 775) FY 2022-23 21st of next month Unpaid Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 (GST) Interest on GST 69 FY 2017-18 Various dates Unpaid Interest on GST 204 FY 2018-19 Various dates Unpaid Interest on GST 54 FY 2019-20 Various dates Unpaid Interest on GST 7 FY 2020-21 Various dates Unpaid Interest on GST 12 FY 2021-22 Various dates Unpaid Interest on GST 345 FY 2022-23 Various dates Unpaid Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at source (TDS) 359 FY 2022-23 7th of next month Unpaid Interest on TDS 391 FY 2022-23 Various dates Unpaid Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 115 AY-2016-17 31-03-2016 Unpaid Interest on Income-tax 762 AY-2016-17 31-03-2016 Unpaid Income-tax 18 AY-2017-18 31-03-2017 Unpaid Interest on Income-tax 1647 AY-2017-18 31-03-2017 Unpaid Income-tax 26 AY-2018-19 31-03-2018 Unpaid Interest on Income-tax 221 AY-2018-19 31-03-2018 Unpaid Income-tax 3446 AY-2019-20 31-03-2019 Unpaid Interest on Income-tax 3465 AY-2019-20 31-03-2019 Unpaid

The dues outstanding with respect to provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(in Lakhs)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount in lakhs Period to Forum where which the dispute is pending amount relates Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax, Penalties and Interest 30,149 From FY 2009-10 to FY 2013-14 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 13,331 From FY 2014-15 to June 2017 Office of Commissioner of CGST/ Central Excise Reversal of CENVAT Credit 395 From FY 2013-14 to June 2017 Office of Commissioner of CGST/ Central Excise Non/Short Levy on Imports 69 From FY 2013-14 to FY 2015-16 Office of Commissioner of CGST/ Central Excise

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount in lakhs Period to Forum where which the dispute is pending amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5 AY-2014-15 Jurisdictional AO 60 Various AY From 2012-13 to AY-2016-17 CIT(A) 3 AY-2003-04 and AY-2004-05 CIT(A) 9 AY-2017-18 to AY-2019-20 CIT(A) 37 AY - 2004-05 Bombay High Court Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002/ Central Sales Tax Sales Tax 1401 Various Years From FY 2005-06 to FY 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of sales tax (Appeals)

(viii) We have not come across any transaction(s) which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, except for the details given below:

(in Lakhs)

Nature of Borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date * Whether principal or interest No of days delay or unpaid Funded Interest Term Loan ("FITL") Bank of Baroda 120 Principal 1-30 days Indian Overseas Bank 78 Principal 1-30 days 39 Principal 30-45 days State bank of India 142 Principal 1-30 days 71 Principal 30-45 days IDBI Bank 131 Principal 30-45 days Working Capital Term Loan Bank of Baroda 595 Principal 1-30 days 297 Principal 30-45 days Indian Overseas Bank 418 Principal 1-30 days 209 Principal 30-45 days State Bank of India 153 Principal 1-30 days 76 Principal 30-45 days IDBI Bank 404 Principal 1-30 days 404 Principal 30-45 days Punjab National Bank 230 Principal 1-30 days 115 Principal 30-45 days Union Bank of India 157 Principal 1-30 days 79 Principal 30-45 days Term Loan IDBI Bank 36 Principal 1-30 days 36 Principal 30-45 days Punjab National Bank 5 Principal 1-30 days 2 Principal 30-45 days Union Bank of India 9 Principal 1-30 days 5 Principal 30-45 days

* Paid as on the date of Balance sheet date

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not obtain any money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order with respect to utilisation of money obtained by way of term loan during the year for the purpose which they were obtained is not applicable.

(d) The Company did not obtain any money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order with respect to funds raised on short-term basis used for long-term purposes by the Company is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates as defined under the Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associates as defined under the Act.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 ("Directions") by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(c) As informed by the Company, the Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses for the current financial year amounting to 2,569 Lakhs. However, no cash losses were incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as the Company has incurred a net losses of 11,331 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023 as on the date of this audit report and due to which the Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report. We further draw attention to paragraph Material Uncertainty in relation to Going Concern in our main audit report of even date regarding the applicability of the going concern assumption.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

For Haribhakti & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.103523W / W100048

Sumant Sakhardande

Partner

Membership No. 034828 UDIN: 23034828BGWUES9098

Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2023

ANNEXURE "2" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Eros International Media Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Eros International Media Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified as at March 31, 2023:

The Company lacks sufficient internal controls regarding advances provided for content development that has been in production for a significant duration. There is a need to enhance controls for evaluating ongoing development or exploring alternative options; otherwise, there is a risk that the advances may not be recovered and will need to be written off in the future.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2023 standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the material weakness do not affect our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company.

For Haribhakti & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.103523W / W100048

Sumant Sakhardande

Partner

Membership No. 034828 UDIN: 23034828BGWUES9098

Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2023